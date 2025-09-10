African CEOs Chart Private Sector Growth Blueprint

Africa’s business leaders unveiled pragmatic strategies for accelerating private sector development at the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, showcasing real-world solutions from infrastructure financing to SME cash flow management that could unlock the continent’s economic potential.

The CEO panel, themed “Catalyzing Private Sector Growth in Africa,” moved beyond traditional discourse to present actionable models across industries including finance, construction, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals during the continent’s premier trade gathering.

Chinua Azubike, CEO of InfraCredit, emphasized mobilizing domestic long-term capital for infrastructure development. His organization’s guarantee model unlocks pension and insurance funds for critical sectors including roads, telecommunications, and energy, addressing Africa’s estimated $68-108 billion annual infrastructure gap.

Cash flow challenges plaguing African SMEs took center stage as Peter Maila, CEO of Zvilo Africa, highlighted how payment delays destroy profitable businesses. With IATF2025 attracting over 2,000 exhibitors and delegates from 140+ countries, Maila’s solution accelerating supplier payments addresses widespread 120-day payment cycles crippling small enterprises.

AfricInvest Group’s CIO Skander Oueslati underscored proximity and local knowledge as keys to SME investment success. With over 200 investments and 120 exits, the firm demonstrates how strategic support and exit planning can scale entrepreneurial ventures across diverse African markets.

Algeria’s Abdenour Souakri presented an industrial evolution story, transforming his brick manufacturing company into a cement giant holding 51% of Holcim Algeria. Souakri Group now operates two cement plants with global export reach while expanding into agriculture, petrochemicals, and sustainable technologies.

Angola’s OPAIA Investments CEO Hugo Azevedo spotlighted a $2.6 billion fertilizer project targeting agricultural transformation. The initiative reduces import dependency while empowering local farmers, demonstrating how industrial projects can enhance food security and economic sovereignty simultaneously.

Dr. Allouahed Kerrar of Biopharm addressed pharmaceutical sector challenges, balancing innovation with affordability. His company’s $120 million investment in new production units expands access to quality medicines across Africa while maintaining rigorous manufacturing standards.

The panel discussions coincided with projections for $44 billion in trade and investment deals emerging from IATF2025, highlighting the event’s role as a catalyst for concrete business relationships and financial commitments across African markets.

Infrastructure financing emerged as a recurring theme, with leaders emphasizing domestic capital mobilization over traditional external funding sources. This approach aims to build sustainable financial ecosystems supporting long-term economic development across diverse sectors.

SME support mechanisms dominated discussions, reflecting these enterprises’ critical role in African employment and innovation. Panelists presented various solutions including guarantee schemes, accelerated payment systems, and hands-on investment approaches tailored to local market conditions.

Industrial diversification strategies showcased how traditional businesses can evolve into multi-sector conglomerates while incorporating sustainability principles. These models demonstrate pathways for established companies to drive broader economic transformation.

Healthcare access emerged as both a business opportunity and social imperative, with pharmaceutical leaders outlining approaches to scale production while maintaining affordability. This balance addresses African healthcare needs while building viable commercial enterprises.

The CEO insights reflect a continent increasingly driven by local solutions rather than external dependencies. Their strategies emphasize building domestic capabilities, mobilizing regional capital, and creating sustainable business models aligned with African development priorities.