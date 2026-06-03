African brands rebound to 15% of the most admired brands in Africa, recovering from a historic low of 11%. MTN and Dangote lead Africa’s rankings.

2026 HIGHLIGHTS

African brands rebound to 15% of the Top 100, up from a historic low of 11% in 2025, the sharpest single-year resurgence the survey has recorded.

of the Top 100, up from a historic low of 11% in 2025, the sharpest single-year resurgence the survey has recorded. Nike retains #1 overall for the ninth consecutive year, leading the Top 100, the Sports & Fitness category and the non-African sustainability ranking.

retains #1 overall for the ninth consecutive year, leading the Top 100, the Sports & Fitness category and the non-African sustainability ranking. MTN (spontaneous recall) and Dangote (aided recall) are the most admired African brands; MTN is #1 for doing good for society and the environment.

(spontaneous recall) and Dangote (aided recall) are the most admired African brands; MTN is #1 for doing good for society and the environment. Dangote is the #1 African brand contributing to a better Africa.

is the #1 African brand contributing to a better Africa. Dangote is the most admired Industrial brand, a new category recognising multi-sector African champions, ahead of Trade Kings (Zambia) and Azam (Tanzania).

is the most admired Industrial brand, a new category recognising multi-sector African champions, ahead of Trade Kings (Zambia) and Azam (Tanzania). MTN (#11), Dangote (#30) and Ethiopian Airlines (#53) remain the continent’s benchmarks of excellence across the Top 100.

remain the continent’s benchmarks of excellence across the Top 100. Regional origin of the Top 100: Europe 38%, North America 28%, Asia 19%, Africa 15%.

Largest country contributors: USA (28), France (9), China (9), South Africa (8), Germany (7).

South Africa is the #1 country contributing to a better Africa; 8 of the top 10 such countries are African.

is the #1 country contributing to a better Africa; 8 of the top 10 such countries are African. Top categories: Electronics/Computers (16%), Luxury (13%), Auto-Manufacturers (11%), Consumer non-cyclical (9%) . Apparel doubled from 4% to 8%, the single largest gain.

. Apparel doubled from 4% to 8%, the single largest gain. China’s footprint deepens with 9 brands, rivalling single-country European totals and entrenching its lead in electronics and e-commerce.

with 9 brands, rivalling single-country European totals and entrenching its lead in electronics and e-commerce. Standard Bank is the #1 financial services brand; financial services is overwhelmingly African, with 22 of the Top 25 from the continent.

is the #1 financial services brand; financial services is overwhelmingly African, with 22 of the Top 25 from the continent. BBC is the #1 media brand for the second consecutive year; DStv is the leading African media brand, though it slips to #54 overall following its acquisition by France’s Canal+.

is the #1 media brand for the second consecutive year; DStv is the leading African media brand, though it slips to #54 overall following its acquisition by France’s Canal+. The African loyalty paradox persists: Africans credit African countries with 80% of the effort to build a better continent, yet African brands command only 15% of the most admired brands.

Brand Africa today unveiled the results of the 16th annual Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands rankings, the most comprehensive consumer-led survey of brands in Africa, covering 30 countries that represent more than 85% of the continent’s population and GDP.

For the 16th consecutive year, Africans rank non-African brands as the most admired brands in Africa. Yet the headline of 2026 is one of resurgence: African brands have rebounded to 15% of the Top 100, recovering from a historic low of 11% in 2025 and ahead of the 14% recorded in 2024, the sharpest single-year recovery the survey has recorded, set against a year in which the continent took centre stage globally.

For the ninth consecutive year, the five most admired brands in Africa are all foreign: Nike, Adidas, Samsung, Apple and Coca-Cola. Not a single African brand appears in the Top 10. MTN, the continent’s highest-ranked homegrown brand for over a decade, sits at #11, a one-place slip from #10 in 2025.

South African streetwear labels with no pan-African media investment, GALXBOY and Redbat, join Maxhosa and Bathu in the Top 100 on organic consumer recall alone. Shoprite/Checkers rises 24 places in spontaneous recall. Maxhosa holds #3 across three generational cohorts. In 16 years of rankings, relatively little change has happened at the top.

What makes 2026 different is the wider geopolitical frame in which the survey was conducted. South Africa hosted the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, the first ever held on African soil, while Kenya, in May 2026, co-hosted the inaugural Africa Forward Summit with France. Set against a sharpening of US travel and tourism hostility toward several African countries, the combined effect is a continental refocus, a year in which Africa was both the host and the subject, and the four-point rebound in African brand share reads as its commercial reflection.

“Converting goodwill towards African contribution into admiration for African brands is the most urgent central commercial opportunity for the continent. It is not enough for Africans to believe in Africa, they must buy Made-in-Africa.” Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman, Brand Africa

Recognising that 80% of Africans believe in Africa, but only 15% buy Africa, Dr Mama Keita, Deputy Executive Secretary – Programme Support, United Nations Economic

Commission for Africa (ECA who delivered the keynote address, added:

“Africa’s image is Africa’s brand. And Africa’s brand is Africa’s economy. The point gap between belief in Africa and buying African brands is not simply a branding problem — it is a development challenge. It represents lost opportunities for intra-African trade, unrealised industrialisation, forgone jobs, weakened value chains, and constrained competitiveness. It will not close through optimism alone. It will close through deliberate policy, investment in quality and innovation, stronger regional value chains, and institutions willing to work together across sectors and borders.”

BRAND AFRICA HALL OF FAME: CLASS OF 2026

The Brand Africa Hall of Fame recognises brands that have endured, transformed and defined what it means to build with and for Africa. The Class of 2026 extends the Hall of Fame across three geographies — Southern, East and North Africa — and three sectors: finance, financial inclusion and agriculture.

Standard Bank • South Africa • Financial Services • Founded 1862

Africa’s largest bank by assets, Standard Bank has financed the continent’s economic story for over 160 years — from the Kimberley diamond fields to today’s pan-African corporate and investment banking. Operating across 20 countries, it is simultaneously South African, pan-African and genuinely indispensable: one of the few brands that can claim that distinction across any comparable span of time.

OCP Group • Morocco • Agriculture & Resources • Founded 1920

Transformed from a state-owned mining operator into the world’s largest producer of phosphate-based fertilisers, OCP holds over 70% of the world’s known phosphate reserves and commands a 54% global market share of phosphorus products. It works with more than one million African farmers on sustainable fertilisation — an African-headquartered brand that does not merely compete in global markets; it underpins them.

Equity Bank • Kenya • Financial Services • Founded 1984

Built on the radical proposition of financial dignity for the excluded, Equity began in a single rural room with 5,000 shillings in capital. Today it serves nearly 60% of Kenya’s banked population and has expanded across Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and the DRC. Rated AAA with a Brand Strength Index of 93.9 out of 100, it is proof that a brand built to serve the excluded can become a continental institution.

METHODOLOGY

Now in its 16th year, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands is the continent’s most comprehensive and credible barometer of brand performance and consumer admiration. The study is aligned with ISO 20252 standards and independently conducted by globally respected research firms. For more than a decade the research has been led by GeoPoll, the world’s leading mobile-first research partner, supported by leading local and regional partners including Integrate (Morocco) and Gopinion (Algeria). The 2026 study spans 30 African countries representing over 85% of Africa’s population and GDP, conducted in the eight major languages spoken across the continent’s five economic regions. The study is unsponsored and brand-neutral, ensuring no commercial influence. Category listings are drawn from the spontaneous (unaided) Top 100 rankings. Where a prompted (aided) category ranking exists — as in Media, Financial Services and African Brands — a weighted average of the spontaneous and prompted results is used to determine the top brand in that category.

The full results and analysis are published in the June issue of African Business, the continent’s leading business magazine since 1966.

Follow the results on #BrandAfrica100 and #AfricasBestBrands. For more information visit www.brand.africa or email [email protected].