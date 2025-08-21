African Banking Giants Compete for Acquisition of Societe Generale Ghana

A significant but discreet acquisition battle is taking shape in Ghana’s financial sector as two major African banks, Bank of Africa of Morocco and Nigeria’s Access Bank compete to acquire Societe Generale Ghana (SG Ghana).

The news comes from policy analyst Bright Simons, who has been tracking the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

SG Ghana, originally established in 1975 as SSB Bank by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), was initially aimed at broadening financial inclusion. Over time, however, the bank shifted from its foundational mission and evolved into a conventional tier-one institution serving predominantly high-end clients.

Today, French banking group Societe Generale holds a majority stake of over 60%, while SSNIT retains roughly 19%. With the French parent reportedly looking to exit, both Bank of Africa and Access Bank have emerged as leading contenders.

According to Simons, neither SSNIT nor the Ghanaian government has shown a strong preference for either bidder. The Bank of Ghana is expected to perform a routine “fit-and proper” check since both institutions already operate within the country.

Simons notes that while subtle factors like market concentration and regional diversification could influence the decision, they are unlikely to be decisive. Bank of Africa, with its smaller regional footprint, might pose less risk to market competition, while Access Bank offers stronger West African integration.

The analyst also pointed out that global banks are increasingly exiting African markets due to complex risks and regulatory challenges, creating opportunities for African banking giants to expand regionally.

This potential acquisition highlights the continuing consolidation and regionalization of Africa’s banking industry, with Ghana as an increasingly strategic market.