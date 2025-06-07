African Banker Awards Spotlight DFI Influence and Female Leadership

Development Finance Institutions secured a commanding presence at the 2025 African Banker Awards in Abidjan, claiming five prestigious honours during the gala attended by 500 banking and finance leaders.

This dominance underscores the growing recognition of DFIs’ critical role in catalyzing investments and driving development across the continent, as noted by awards chair Omar Ben Yedder who stated, “African DFIs have won big because of the catalytic role they are playing in transforming the investment landscape.”

Patricia Ojangole, Managing Director of Uganda Development Bank, was named African Banker of the Year, becoming only the second woman from East Africa to receive this accolade within three years. Judges recognized her transformative leadership, evidenced by significant capital base growth, reduced non-performing loans, and strengthened bank fundamentals. Olympic medalist Murielle Ahouré-Demps presented the award, emphasizing the power of discipline and the legacy of African women.

Nigeria’s central bank reforms earned Governor Olayemi Cardoso the Central Bank Governor of the Year title. Organizers highlighted his “tough decisions” in foreign exchange management, banking recapitalization, and transparency measures, which they credited with renewing investor confidence. Morocco’s Finance Minister Nadia Fettah received Finance Minister of the Year for her sound macroeconomic management amid the country’s economic diversification efforts.

Coris Bank Group CEO Idrissa Nassa received the Lifetime Achievement Award for building a financial powerhouse operating in 11 countries with 10% market share in the UEMOA region. Key institutional winners included Trade and Development Bank Group (Bank of the Year), African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (DFI of the Year), and Ecobank (AFAWA Award for gender lens lending).

The awards ceremony, sponsored by institutions including the African Development Bank and Afreximbank, reflected a broader shift toward development-focused finance shaping Africa’s economic trajectory.