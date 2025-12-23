African American Association Calls for Support to Ease Diaspora Reintegration

The African American Association of Ghana (AAAG) has held its annual End of Year Party with a call for stronger collaboration with Ghanaian businesses to provide practical support that will ensure a smoother transition for diasporans relocating to Ghana.

Speaking at the event, President of AAAG, Shannan Akosua Magee, said the organisation’s key focus in the coming year will be to deepen partnerships that enhance the return and reintegration experience for members of the diaspora. She explained that closer collaboration with businesses and institutions would help provide access to essential resources, guidance and opportunities to make the transition process more seamless and sustainable.

Founded more than three decades ago, AAAG is one of the oldest diasporan organizations in Africa. The organization was incorporated as a non governmental organization in 1991 by a small group of African Americans residing in Accra who decided to formalize their informal gatherings. For more than 30 years, it has been based at the W.E.B. DuBois Pan African Center in Cantonments, Accra, where it continues to hold its monthly meetings.

From this historic setting, AAAG has served as a resource for returnees by offering community during what can be an isolating relocation process through cultural programmes, domestic travel experiences and informal networks of care. The association’s mission is to be recognized as a preeminent community vehicle for the cultural, social, spiritual and economic reintegration of African Americans and other people of African descent returning from the diaspora into Ghanaian society.

The annual End of Year All White Party has become a tradition and one of the AAAG’s most meaningful gatherings. More than a social event, the evening served as a moment of appreciation, reflection and collective planning, bringing together diasporans, returnees, long term residents and friends of the organisation from across Ghana and the global diaspora.

Ms Akosua Magee expressed the need for continuous engagement with the Ghana Police Service and traditional authorities to ensure that new returnees feel safe, welcomed and culturally grounded in their resettlement. She emphasized that building strong relationships with these institutions would help create an environment where diasporans can integrate successfully while feeling protected and supported.

According to her, AAAG plans to introduce Ghanaian language courses in the coming year, recognizing language as an important tool for cultural understanding, respect and belonging. The language courses are expected to help new arrivals communicate more effectively with local communities, understand cultural nuances and demonstrate respect for Ghanaian customs and traditions.

“As AAAG looks toward the future, leadership emphasised the importance of preserving its long standing presence at the W.E.B. DuBois Pan African Center,” Ms Magee said. “Conversations around continuity are guided by a desire to honour history, strengthen institutional stability, and ensure that the organization’s physical home reflects the legacy it has built over decades.”

The W.E.B. DuBois Pan African Center holds particular significance as the final home of the renowned scholar, civil rights activist and Pan Africanist, William Edward Burghardt Du Bois, who spent his final years in Ghana at the invitation of President Kwame Nkrumah. The center serves as both a museum and a living space for Pan African scholarship and activism, making it an appropriate home for an organization dedicated to the return and reintegration of African Americans to the continent.

The evening also marked early momentum toward AAAG’s 35th anniversary since its formal incorporation. Plans are underway to celebrate the organisation’s history, increase awareness of the contributions made by Afrodescendants across Ghana, and set a clear vision for the next generation. The upcoming anniversary will provide an opportunity to reflect on more than three decades of service to the African American community in Ghana and to chart a course for continued relevance and impact.

AAAG’s work has taken on increased significance in recent years as Ghana has positioned itself as a leading destination for African diaspora return and investment. The “Year of Return” initiative in 2019, marking 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia, brought unprecedented attention to Ghana as a destination for diaspora tourism and resettlement. This was followed by the “Beyond the Return” campaign, which sought to deepen engagement beyond tourism into investment and permanent relocation.

These national initiatives have resulted in a growing number of African Americans and other diasporans choosing to relocate to Ghana, either permanently or for extended periods. This influx has highlighted both opportunities and challenges in the reintegration process, including issues related to housing, employment, cultural adaptation, legal documentation and social integration.

AAAG has consistently worked to address these challenges through community support, information sharing and advocacy. The organization holds regular monthly meetings where members can share experiences, seek advice and build networks. These gatherings provide practical information on navigating bureaucratic processes, finding housing, accessing healthcare, understanding local business practices and building social connections.

In June 2025, AAAG partnered with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Office of Diaspora Affairs to host a vibrant float through Accra’s principal streets to mark the 2025 Juneteenth Festival. The event formed part of a broader effort to commemorate the abolition of slavery in the United States while fostering deeper cultural connections between Africans and the African diaspora.

Vice President of AAAG, Maurice Nii Aryetey Cheetham, speaking at the Juneteenth celebration, emphasized the urgency of preserving this significant history. “Many Ghanaians don’t know what Juneteenth is and have never heard of it. So we want to share part of our history and make it an annual celebration,” he said.

The partnership approach that AAAG is advocating reflects a recognition that successful diaspora reintegration requires coordination among multiple stakeholders. Ghanaian businesses can play a crucial role by creating employment opportunities tailored to diaspora skills and experience, offering culturally sensitive services, and serving as bridges between returnees and local communities.

Financial institutions, for instance, could develop banking products that address the unique needs of diasporans, such as simplified account opening processes for new arrivals or investment vehicles that facilitate cross border transactions. Real estate companies could provide housing solutions that balance diaspora expectations with local realities, while offering guidance on property acquisition and tenant rights.

Educational institutions could facilitate skills transfer and professional development, enabling diasporans to contribute their expertise while adapting to local contexts. Healthcare providers could offer services that combine international standards with local knowledge, addressing the medical needs of returnees while respecting cultural practices.

Traditional authorities, as Ms Magee emphasized, also have an important role to play. Their endorsement and support can ease social integration, facilitate land access in communities, and help diasporans understand and respect customary practices. Engagement with traditional leadership demonstrates respect for indigenous governance structures and can smooth the path for acceptance within local communities.

The call for collaboration with the Ghana Police Service addresses concerns about security and the rule of law. Returnees need assurance that they will be treated fairly under Ghanaian law, that their property rights will be protected, and that law enforcement will respond effectively to their concerns. Regular dialogue between AAAG and police leadership can help build mutual understanding and address any issues that arise.

AAAG’s evolution over more than three decades demonstrates the enduring relevance of community based organizations in supporting diaspora return. While government initiatives and policies create the enabling environment, organizations like AAAG provide the human connection, practical support and cultural bridge that make the difference between a successful reintegration and a frustrated return.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a Pan African hub and a preferred destination for African diaspora return, the work of AAAG becomes increasingly important. The organization’s long history provides institutional memory and experience that can guide new arrivals, while its ongoing evolution ensures that it remains responsive to changing needs and circumstances.

The focus on language education, in particular, represents an important recognition that successful integration requires more than legal status or economic opportunity. Language opens doors to cultural understanding, enables deeper social relationships, and demonstrates respect for host communities. By planning to offer Ghanaian language courses, AAAG is addressing a fundamental barrier to full integration.

The End of Year All White Party, beyond its festive nature, serves as a reminder that community and celebration are essential elements of successful diaspora life. The ability to gather with others who share similar experiences, to celebrate cultural heritage, and to support one another through challenges creates the social fabric that makes relocation sustainable rather than merely possible.