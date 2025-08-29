African Airlines Show Steady Growth Despite Lagging Global Recovery

African carriers recorded modest passenger demand growth in July as the continent’s aviation sector continues its gradual recovery, though performance remains below global benchmarks.

The International Air Transport Association reported that African airlines achieved a 2.8% year-on-year increase in passenger demand during July, with capacity expanding 2.3% over the same period. The region’s passenger load factor reached 74.9%, representing a 0.4 percentage point improvement from July 2024.

While African aviation showed positive momentum, the continent’s carriers underperformed compared to global trends. Worldwide, airlines recorded 4.0% demand growth and 4.4% capacity expansion, achieving an 85.5% load factor that significantly exceeded Africa’s utilization rates.

Africa continues to represent a small fraction of global air travel, accounting for just 2.2% of total passenger traffic in July. This modest share reflects the continent’s underdeveloped aviation infrastructure and limited connectivity compared to more established markets.

The standout performance for African carriers came on routes connecting the continent with Asia, where traffic experienced what IATA described as “a notable surge.” This growth likely reflects strengthening economic ties between African countries and Asian markets, particularly China and India.

Globally, international travel outpaced domestic routes with 5.3% growth compared to 1.9% for domestic markets. The stronger international performance suggests continued pent-up demand for cross-border travel following pandemic-related restrictions.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh expressed optimism about industry momentum heading into autumn. “It’s been a good northern summer season for airlines. Momentum has grown over the peak season with July demand reaching 4% growth,” he said.

Latin American carriers led regional performance with 9.3% demand growth, followed by Asia-Pacific at 8.7% for international routes. European and Middle Eastern airlines posted more modest gains of 4.0% and 5.3% respectively.

The data underscores Africa’s aviation sector potential while highlighting the infrastructure and connectivity challenges that continue to limit growth compared to other emerging markets.