African Airlines Post Strong Passenger Growth in October

African airlines recorded robust passenger demand growth in October 2025, climbing 7.3 percent year over year as the continent’s aviation sector continues its recovery trajectory despite representing just 2.2 percent of the global air passenger market.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data on November 28 showing African carriers expanded capacity by 5.3 percent during the same period while achieving a passenger load factor of 74.1 percent, up 1.4 percentage points compared to October 2024. Global passenger demand increased 6.6 percent with total capacity rising 5.8 percent year over year.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, highlighted October as a strong month for air travel with particularly notable improvement in North American international traffic growth of 4.5 percent after several months of basically flat performance. He noted scheduled seat capacity projections show expansion of 3.6 percent in November and 4.7 percent in December, pointing to strong demand for holiday travel and businesses looking to complete deals by year end.

International passenger demand worldwide rose 8.5 percent compared to October 2024, with double digit growth recorded in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. All regions except the Americas saw load factors improve during the month.

Asia Pacific airlines achieved 10.9 percent year over year demand increases with capacity expanding 9.1 percent and load factor reaching 84.4 percent. International traffic within Asia had stellar performance, with traffic to and from China, Japan and Vietnam experiencing particularly robust expansions each exceeding 10 percent growth year over year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw 10.7 percent year over year demand growth with capacity rising 8.1 percent and load factor at 82.5 percent. The Middle East’s strong growth stems partly from its low base a year ago when geopolitical tensions disrupted traffic patterns.

European carriers recorded 7.4 percent year over year demand increases with capacity up 6.0 percent and load factor at 86.5 percent. North American carriers posted 4.5 percent demand growth with capacity rising 4.7 percent and load factor at 84.2 percent. The trans Atlantic corridor expanded 3.8 percent year over year in October, a modest improvement over September’s 3.3 percent increase.

Latin American airlines experienced 7.2 percent year over year demand growth while capacity climbed 8.2 percent, resulting in a load factor of 84.6 percent.

Domestic passenger markets saw revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) rise 3.4 percent over October 2024 with load factor falling 0.1 percentage points to 84.6 percent following a 3.6 percent capacity expansion. The United States domestic market returned to modest growth after two months of contraction while Brazil’s domestic growth of 12.4 percent represented the standout performance.

Africa’s October passenger performance builds upon earlier growth trends observed throughout 2025. African carriers’ passenger traffic rose 7.1 percent in August 2025, outpacing global growth of 4.6 percent, with load factors improving to 79.7 percent. September witnessed 5.3 percent year over year growth in international passenger demand for African airlines.

The continent’s aviation sector undergoes significant transformation driven by infrastructure development and route expansion. Passenger volumes grew 9 percent in the first half of 2025, while 80 percent of potential intra African routes still lack direct flights.

Ethiopian Airlines currently serves 70 destinations across Africa and continues expanding its pan African network. The carrier recently marked 50 years of continuous service to Kinshasa, highlighting its role in developing inland markets. The airline’s forward momentum includes a major infrastructure project with the African Development Bank to build Africa’s largest airport by 2029, positioning Ethiopia as a top tier regional aviation hub.

Cairo remains the largest airport on the continent with 1.6 million seats in November 2025, an increase of 7.9 percent compared to last year. Marrakech witnessed the fastest growth among top 10 airports with seats up 18.8 percent, while Casablanca, Cape Town and Algiers recorded strong increases of 12.1 percent, 12.0 percent and 11.8 percent respectively.

The Single African Air Transport Market, an African Union initiative to liberalize air transport by creating a unified market across the continent, now counts 38 signatory countries as of 2025. Full implementation is expected to increase intra African passenger traffic by 51 percent while reducing airfares by 26 percent.

IATA forecasts African airlines will achieve average annual growth of 4.1 percent over the next 20 years, with passenger demand projected to reach 400 million by 2035, a sharp increase from 80 million passengers recorded in 2019. This growth is driven by an expanding middle class, increased urbanization, rising tourism and expanding business connectivity across the continent.

Major African airports receive significant government and public private investments to modernize facilities and upgrade technology meeting growing demand. Infrastructure improvements focus on expanding passenger handling capacity, developing centralized networks and improving processing efficiency.

Despite positive growth trajectories, African airlines face significant obstacles including limited aircraft availability, high operational costs and supply chain constraints that hinder faster expansion. Experts suggest improved aviation infrastructure and reduced operational barriers remain essential for the continent’s aviation industry to experience more robust growth.

Regulatory complexity across diverse national environments can limit airlines’ operational flexibility and market access. Twenty eight percent of intra African routes are now visa free, up from 20 percent in 2016, as countries like Rwanda, Ghana and Namibia offer visa on arrival or e visa programs. However, many travelers still face barriers when planning multi country itineraries due to inconsistent implementation.

The African Continental Free Trade Area consisting of 55 African Union member countries works to improve intra African trade by reducing barriers and coordinating regulations. The initiative is expected to increase demand for air passenger services by simplifying movement of people across the continent.