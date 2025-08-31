African Airlines Lead Global Cargo Surge with 9.4% July Growth

African carriers delivered one of the world’s strongest air cargo performances last month, recording 9.4% year-on-year growth in freight demand despite marginal capacity constraints.

The International Air Transport Association data reveals Africa’s airlines outperformed most global regions, driven primarily by expanding trade flows between Africa and Asia. Cargo capacity across the continent remained virtually flat, declining just 0.1% compared to July 2024.

Strong demand for African exports including perishables, raw materials, and manufactured goods fueled the growth. The Africa-Asia trade corridor emerged as a particular bright spot, with freight volumes surging 12.1% even as the route represents only 1.4% of worldwide cargo traffic.

Asia-Pacific carriers topped global rankings with 11.1% growth, supported by robust Europe-Asia volumes that climbed 13.5% for their 29th consecutive month of gains. Regional capacity expanded 7.3% to accommodate rising demand.

European airlines posted more modest 4.1% demand growth with capacity rising 4.0%. Middle Eastern carriers registered 2.6% growth against 5.9% capacity expansion, while Latin American airlines grew 2.4% with 3.8% capacity increases.

North America recorded the weakest regional performance at just 0.7% growth. Asia-North America corridor volumes actually declined 1.0% following recent U.S. policy changes affecting e-commerce shipments from Chinese platforms.

Global air cargo demand measured in cargo tonne-kilometers rose 5.5% year-on-year, with international operations posting stronger 6.0% growth. Worldwide cargo capacity increased 3.9% as airlines added freight services.

Trade lane performance varied significantly across routes. Within Asia, demand climbed 10.3% for the 21st consecutive month of growth. North America-Europe traffic rose 9.6% after 18 months of steady expansion, while Middle East-Asia corridors gained 8.5%.

Economic indicators provided mixed signals for future cargo demand. Global goods trade expanded 3.1% in June, supporting air freight growth. Jet fuel costs dropped 9.1% compared to July 2024, offering airlines welcome cost relief.

Manufacturing activity showed concerning weakness as the global Purchasing Managers’ Index fell below 50, indicating contraction. Trade policy uncertainty continues weighing on business confidence and investment decisions.

African airlines now face the challenge of building infrastructure and partnerships to capitalize on growing demand. The strong cargo performance positions the continent as an increasingly vital link in international supply chains, particularly for Asia-bound exports.

The growth trajectory offers regional carriers opportunities to enhance competitiveness if they can scale operations effectively. Rising freight volumes could help African aviation develop more sustainable revenue streams beyond traditional passenger services.