African Airlines Lead Global Air Cargo Growth in October

African airlines recorded the strongest air cargo demand growth globally in October 2025, surging 16.6 percent year over year to lead all regions despite representing just 2.0 percent of the worldwide market.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data on November 28 showing African carriers posted the highest increase among all regions while capacity expanded 20.0 percent during the same period. Global air cargo demand reached record levels, climbing 4.1 percent compared to October 2024 and marking the eighth consecutive month of expansion.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, highlighted that October witnessed double digit or near double digit growth in multiple corridors including within Asia, between the Middle East and Europe, and between Europe and Asia. He noted this shifting growth pattern demonstrates how air cargo enables global supply chains to adapt to impacts from United States tariffs as the sector entered peak fourth quarter shipping season.

The Africa to Asia trade lane gained 10.9 percent, extending growth to four consecutive months. This corridor represents 1.4 percent of industry market share based on full year 2024 cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK). Europe to Asia routes posted 11.7 percent growth, continuing a remarkable 32 month expansion streak.

Africa’s outsized performance comes as the continent’s aviation sector undergoes significant infrastructure development. Nairobi emerged as the busiest cargo airport on the continent, followed by Cairo and Johannesburg, with other important hubs including Addis Ababa, Casablanca and Lagos.

The African Union announced a landmark 30 billion dollar continental aviation modernization initiative in October aimed at transforming air transport systems. The plan seeks to fully operationalize the Single African Air Transport Market, which 38 countries have signed as of 2025, representing over 80 percent of Africa’s aviation market.

Asia Pacific airlines saw 8.3 percent demand growth year over year with capacity rising 7.3 percent. The region accounts for 34.3 percent of worldwide air cargo activity. Middle Eastern carriers experienced 5.7 percent demand increases while capacity jumped 10.0 percent. European airlines registered 4.3 percent growth in both demand and capacity.

North American and Latin American carriers both recorded 2.7 percent decreases in demand, representing the weakest performances among all regions. The Asia to North America corridor, which comprises 24.6 percent of global market share, contracted 1.4 percent as the decline reached six months.

Africa’s rapidly expanding middle class and e-commerce growth drive rising cargo demand for international and higher value goods, particularly in urban centers. The e-commerce market across Africa is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.46 percent from 2025 through 2029, reaching an estimated value of 56.03 billion dollars by 2029.

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest carrier by revenue, fleet size and passengers, plans to increase cargo capacity from 723,000 metric tonnes in 2022 to 3 million metric tonnes annually by 2035. The Ethiopian government continues heavily investing in aviation infrastructure including expanding Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport base.

Several economic indicators supported October’s performance. Global goods trade expanded 5.3 percent year over year in September while global industrial production rose 3.7 percent, the fastest pace since March 2025 and the strongest monthly reading since late 2022.

Manufacturing sentiment strengthened slightly with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising for the third consecutive month to reach 51.45 in October. New export orders deteriorated slightly to 48.31, remaining below the 50 point expansion threshold amid ongoing tariff uncertainty.

Jet fuel prices increased 2.5 percent in October even as crude oil prices fell. A tightening diesel market drove the jet crack spread to nearly double last year’s level, affecting operational costs for air cargo carriers worldwide.

African airlines’ October performance reversed earlier 2025 trends. The continent saw an 8.9 percent year over year decline in first quarter 2025 air cargo traffic, the sharpest contraction among all global regions, following extraordinary 2024 surge when the Africa to Asia corridor soared 41 percent year over year.

Regional cargo load factors varied considerably across October. Europe led at 54.7 percent, followed by Asia Pacific at 49.6 percent and Middle East at 46.7 percent. Africa recorded 41.3 percent, down 1.2 percentage points from October 2024. North America registered 40.9 percent while Latin America and Caribbean posted 39.1 percent.

Major airports across the continent are receiving significant government and public private investments to modernize facilities and upgrade technology to meet growing demand. Infrastructure improvements focus on expanding cargo handling capacity, developing centralized networks and improving processing efficiency.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, consisting of 55 African Union member countries, works to improve intra-African trade by reducing barriers and coordinating regulations. The initiative is expected to increase demand for air cargo services by simplifying goods movement across the continent.

Total global demand measured in cargo tonne-kilometers rose 4.1 percent compared to October 2024 levels while international operations specifically grew 4.8 percent year over year. Capacity measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK) expanded 5.1 percent globally and 6.4 percent for international routes.