African Air Cargo Demand Surges Despite Capacity Constraints

African airlines recorded the strongest air cargo demand growth among global regions in July, despite operating with virtually unchanged capacity levels that limited their ability to capitalize on rising freight volumes.

The International Air Transport Association reported that African carriers achieved 9.4% year-on-year demand growth while capacity contracted by 0.1%, resulting in a 46.8% cargo load factor that improved 4.1 percentage points from the previous year.

The performance positioned Africa as the second-fastest growing cargo region globally, trailing only Asia-Pacific’s 11.1% expansion. However, the continent’s minimal capacity growth suggests airlines struggled to add freight services to meet rising demand.

Africa-Asia trade routes delivered particularly strong results with 12.1% growth, making it one of the world’s top-performing cargo corridors. The route’s success reflects deepening commercial ties between African exporters and Asian manufacturers, particularly in electronics and consumer goods sectors.

Despite the robust growth rates, African carriers maintain just 2.0% of the global air cargo market, highlighting the continent’s limited role in international freight networks. This compares to Asia-Pacific’s 34.2% share and North America’s 25.8% dominance of global cargo volumes.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh noted that worldwide cargo demand rose 5.5% in July, with most major trade lanes reporting expansion. The Europe-Asia corridor continued its 29-month growth streak with 13.5% expansion, while Asia-North America traffic declined 1.0% amid shifting trade policies.

Global manufacturing indicators showed mixed signals in July, with the purchasing managers’ index falling to 49.66 and new export orders remaining below the growth threshold for four consecutive months. These trends reflect broader uncertainty surrounding international trade policies.

Lower jet fuel prices provided some relief to carriers, with costs down 9.1% year-on-year in July, though prices rose 4.3% from June levels. The fuel cost environment has generally favored airline operations throughout 2025.

Air cargo serves as a key economic indicator, typically carrying high-value goods including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automotive components and perishable products like flowers and fresh produce.