African Agriculture Group Faces Policy Influence Accusations

A civil society organization has accused the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) of wielding inappropriate influence over agricultural policies across the continent, according to an investigative report released as AGRA hosts its African Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) published findings alleging that AGRA embeds consultants directly within government ministries and promotes industrial farming methods while marginalizing smallholder farmers and sustainable agricultural practices. The report examined agricultural policy development in Ghana, Kenya, Mali, and Zambia.

AGRA, launched in 2006 with backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, originally promised to double agricultural productivity and incomes while reducing hunger by half. The organization shifted its strategic focus following a 2022 evaluation that found it had not achieved these goals.

The AFSA investigation claims AGRA promotes hybrid and genetically modified seeds, synthetic fertilizers, and export-oriented farming systems through policy channels. According to the report, this approach systematically sidelines agroecological practices that emphasize biodiversity and soil health.

Dr. Million Belay, AFSA’s General Coordinator, stated that AGRA’s influence represents “an attack on African food sovereignty.” The organization called for increased transparency in agricultural policymaking and stronger protections for traditional farming methods.

Specific allegations include AGRA’s role in shaping Zambia’s Comprehensive Agricultural Transformation Support Programme, Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, and Kenya’s agricultural insurance reforms. The report also points to AGRA’s influence on continental frameworks, including the African Union’s Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit, which established goals to triple fertilizer use across Africa.

AGRA has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the specific allegations contained in the report.

The investigation highlights broader tensions within African agricultural development between industrial farming approaches and traditional methods. Proponents of industrial agriculture argue that increased productivity is essential for feeding growing populations, while advocates for agroecology emphasize environmental sustainability and farmer autonomy.

The timing of the report’s release, coinciding with AGRA’s forum in Senegal, underscores ongoing debates about agricultural policy direction across the continent. AFSA has called on African governments to prioritize food sovereignty and enhance oversight of external organizations’ policy involvement.

The findings add to discussions about the role of international development organizations in shaping national agricultural policies and the balance between technological advancement and traditional farming practices in addressing food security challenges.