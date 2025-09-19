Africa Xchange Summit Launches at Cologne Festival

The inaugural Africa Xchange Summit will premiere at Film Festival Cologne on October 15-16, 2025, creating the first major platform for transcontinental collaboration between African and European creative industries.

The two-day conference promises to reshape international partnerships across film, gaming, technology, and finance sectors by bringing together leading African professionals with their European counterparts. Curated by renowned industry specialist Nadia Denton, who co-hosts the Berlinale’s European Film Market (EFM) podcast, the summit represents a strategic intervention in global creative industry dynamics.

Denton, whose expertise spans over 15 years as curator, impact producer, and author specializing in African cinema, expressed optimism about the event’s potential impact on cross-border collaboration. The curator emphasized the summit’s role as a catalyst for authentic storytelling that bridges cultural divides while creating unprecedented business opportunities.

The confirmed lineup showcases Africa’s diverse creative talent across multiple industries. Nigerian rapper and entrepreneur Jude Abaga, professionally known as M.I Abaga, will represent the continent’s music industry alongside his entrepreneurial ventures as founder of creative agency TASCK. Investment Director Pamela Mutembei from HEVA Fund in Nairobi will provide insights into sustainable financing models that support African creative industries’ social and economic development.

Cinematic excellence takes center stage with Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani, whose debut feature “Goodbye Julia” captured international attention by winning the Prix de la Liberté in the “Un Certain Regard” section at Cannes. South African film producer Joel Chikapa-Phiri, founder and chairman of Known Associates Group, will share perspectives on media company management across the continent.

The summit addresses a critical gap in international creative industry networking. Despite Africa’s dramatic demographic growth and increasing global interest in African narratives across music, film, television, gaming, and fashion, collaborative opportunities between African and European markets remain underexplored.

Walid Nakschbandi, managing director of Film- und Medienstiftung NRW (Film and Media Foundation North Rhine-Westphalia), highlighted Africa’s significance as a continent of “dynamism, creativity, and cultural diversity” with growing importance for global media landscapes. The foundation’s support reflects Germany’s recognition of creative collaboration as a driver of progress, innovation, and cultural understanding.

Rushlake Media, organizing the summit with production company Die Gesellschaft DGS, operates between Cologne and Nairobi, positioning itself uniquely to facilitate international content distribution. Managing Director Philipp Hoffmann described the conference as essential for Germany’s economic and cultural positioning, particularly given Africa’s status as one of the world’s last major long-term growth markets.

The timing proves strategic as global streaming platforms and international audiences demonstrate unprecedented appetite for African content. The summit’s focus on partnership-based cooperation rather than extractive business models signals a mature approach to international creative industry development.

Film Festival Cologne provides an established platform for the summit, leveraging existing industry connections and infrastructure. The festival’s reputation for showcasing diverse international cinema creates an ideal environment for launching sustained creative partnerships.

The Africa Xchange Summit emerges at a pivotal moment when technological advancement, demographic shifts, and evolving global entertainment preferences converge to create extraordinary opportunities for African creative industries. By facilitating direct dialogue between continental and European professionals, the summit positions itself as more than a networking event – it represents a foundation for transforming international creative industry partnerships.