Africa World Airlines Sets July Launch for Accra-Ouagadougou Route

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has confirmed July 1, 2025, as the new launch date for its Accra-Ouagadougou service after postponing the originally planned June 3 debut.

The direct flight aims to strengthen economic and logistical ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso, with Ghana’s Port of Tema serving as a crucial trade gateway for the landlocked nation.

The route is expected to benefit exporters, business travelers, and regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework. AWA emphasized its commitment to West African connectivity, noting the flight will reduce travel time for professionals and improve cargo movement between the capitals.

The expansion positions Ghana as a regional aviation hub while offering Sahelian markets improved access to Ghana’s ports and commercial infrastructure. AWA advises passengers to monitor its official channels for updates.