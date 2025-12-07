Africa We Want Summit Highlights Technology and Trade for Growth

The 2025 Africa We Want Summit convened entrepreneurs, policymakers and young innovators in Accra to discuss how technology, trade and entrepreneurship can accelerate the continent’s economic transformation through digitalisation and regional integration.

Held at Mountville International University College, the summit focused on creating competitive African enterprises under the theme Unlocking Africa’s Market: Technology, Trade and Entrepreneurship. The event featured graduation ceremonies, policy discussions and presentations on leveraging continental trade agreements to scale businesses across borders.

Representing the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Kwame Oppong Ntim, Director of Agribusiness, urged Africa’s entrepreneurial community to take advantage of the continent’s shifting economic landscape. He noted that Africa’s population of 1.4 billion, one of the youngest in the world, combined with a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem, places the continent at a historic turning point.

Oppong Ntim highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area’s role in reshaping Africa’s economic prospects. He said the agreement is transforming the continent from fragmented national markets into a unified trading bloc, remarking that a business starting in Accra should be able to scale to Kigali, Cape Town, Tunis and beyond. He encouraged entrepreneurs to adopt a borderless business mindset that takes full advantage of continental market integration.

He outlined initiatives underway at the ministry to support enterprise development. Ghana’s forthcoming Agribusiness Policy, he said, will enforce higher standards, particularly in packaging and product quality, to help local producers better compete in regional and global markets. This policy framework aims to elevate the competitiveness of Ghanaian agricultural products across international supply chains.

Oppong Ntim also pointed to a progressive licensing scheme being implemented by the Ghana Enterprise Agency to support micro, small and medium enterprises. The scheme includes sponsored technical assistance to help selected firms become export ready by meeting international quality and regulatory requirements. The ministry believes this targeted support will enable more Ghanaian businesses to access lucrative foreign markets.

He added that the Business Regulatory Reform Commission is working to streamline standards and improve the overall business environment to attract investment. The commission’s efforts focus on reducing bureaucratic barriers that have historically hindered business formation and growth in Ghana, making it easier for entrepreneurs to establish and scale ventures.

Oppong Ntim urged young innovators to adopt discipline and professionalism as they grow their ventures, stating that entrepreneurship requires capacity building, honesty and hard work. His remarks emphasized that success in the competitive continental market demands not just innovative ideas but also strong execution and ethical business practices.

A key highlight of the summit was the graduation ceremony for the 19th Cohort of the AEA Launchpad Entrepreneurship Programme. This year, 32 participants completed training in enterprise growth, competitiveness and internationalisation designed to prepare them for operating in diverse African and global markets.

The cohort also studied Business Chinese and Business French to enhance their ability to operate in global markets. The language training component reflects recognition that successful African entrepreneurs must navigate multiple linguistic and cultural contexts as they expand beyond their home countries into Asia, Europe and francophone African markets.

President of the African Entrepreneurship Academy Wilson Kafui Senya called for stronger stakeholder support for entrepreneurship development, emphasising the need to expand training opportunities. He stated that there is a lot to do and expressed commitment to creating an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to thrive across the continent.

Senya encouraged participants to seize the moment to co-create and build the Africa we want and make Ghana great and strong. His remarks underscored the broader vision that entrepreneurship development is not merely about individual success but about collective nation building and continental transformation through economic empowerment.

The summit brought together diverse stakeholders including government representatives, private sector leaders, development partners and aspiring entrepreneurs. Discussions focused on practical strategies for leveraging technology to overcome traditional barriers to trade, including poor infrastructure, limited access to finance and regulatory fragmentation across African markets.

Participants explored how digital platforms can enable African businesses to reach customers across borders more efficiently. The conversations highlighted successful examples of African tech startups that have scaled rapidly by using mobile technology and e-commerce platforms to bypass traditional distribution challenges.

The Africa We Want Summit reflects growing momentum around pan-African entrepreneurship as a driver of economic development. With the African Continental Free Trade Area creating new opportunities for intra-African commerce, events like this aim to equip the next generation of business leaders with skills, networks and mindsets needed to capitalize on continental integration.