Africa Urged to Transform LNG Oversupply Into Domestic Economic Growth

Africa faces a critical decision as global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply prepares to surge from 2027, driven by new projects in the United States and Qatar. The continent must choose between continuing to prioritize exports or investing strategically in infrastructure that powers domestic growth, according to energy analysts and industry leaders.

Bloomberg’s Global LNG Market Outlook 2030 forecasts global supply reaching 594 million tons by 2030, representing a 42 percent increase from 2024. This expansion is expected to create periods of oversupply and intensify competition among exporting countries, presenting both opportunities and challenges for African producers.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), in its recently released State of African Energy 2026 Outlook, projects that Africa’s natural gas demand will grow 60 percent by 2050, from 55 billion cubic meters in 2020 to 90 billion cubic meters. Population growth, industrialization and rising energy needs are driving this increase across the continent.

Despite growing domestic demand, much of Africa’s gas continues to be exported rather than consumed locally. Limited pipeline networks, underdeveloped transmission systems and insufficient processing and storage facilities prevent gas from reaching domestic markets, making LNG exports the most practical monetization route backed by international financing structures.

North Africa currently produces two thirds of the continent’s gas, but the AEC outlook projects this share falling to 40 percent by 2035 as sub-Saharan output accelerates. By 2050, sub-Saharan LNG supply could quadruple, fundamentally reshaping the continent’s energy landscape.

Momentum is building around infrastructure development to capture more domestic value from gas resources. New LNG terminals are under construction at Richards Bay in South Africa and the Port of Nador in Morocco. Ethiopia signed a landmark agreement earlier this month to advance the Gas by Rail Economic Corridor Initiative, a 75,000 kilometer freight railway system designed to carry LNG to more than 40 sub-Saharan nations.

Several major pipeline projects are underway, including the 25 billion dollar Nigeria Morocco Gas Pipeline traversing 13 West African states, the Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline connecting Nigeria to Algeria, and the 1.5 billion dollar Mozambique Zambia pipeline announced in 2025. Senegal is developing a multi phase gas network linking offshore production to power plants, industrial zones and urban areas.

Ghana plans five multi purpose petrochemical plants, each producing 90,000 barrels per day of chemicals including fertilizers and lubricants to support industrial and agricultural sectors. Countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Senegal, Ghana and Mozambique have integrated gas to power goals into national strategies.

Natural gas already powers 40 percent of Africa’s electricity, with North Africa accounting for 32 percent of that share. The AEC outlook projects natural gas supplying 45 percent of Africa’s power by 2050. By that time, gas fired capacity could expand by more than 77 gigawatts while maintaining its share of the total energy mix at around 40 percent, demonstrating how gas can serve as a transitional fuel during the growth of renewable energy.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, emphasized the strategic importance of infrastructure investment. “Export projects alone will not secure Africa’s energy future. Strategic investment in gas infrastructure is what will determine whether rising production translates into electricity access, industrial capacity and economic resilience,” Ayuk stated in the report released Tuesday.

Financing constraints continue to challenge domestic infrastructure projects, as they require patient capital, government support and credit enhancements that are often easier to secure for export focused LNG developments. However, analysts note that stronger investment in domestic infrastructure could allow natural gas to play a much bigger role in powering homes, industries and economic growth across the continent.

With global competition in energy markets intensifying and the prospect of sustained LNG oversupply on the horizon, Africa’s long term challenge will be converting its gas resources into sustainable economic value. Strengthening infrastructure, improving regional connectivity and supporting local consumption will be essential to ensuring the continent benefits fully from its growing gas potential rather than simply serving as a raw material supplier for global markets.

African Energy Week 2026 is expected to serve as a strategic forum for repositioning gas not merely as an export commodity but as a foundation for long term energy security, industrial development and inclusive growth across the continent.