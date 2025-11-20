Africa Urged to Self-Finance Industrial Transformation

African governments and private sector leaders have been urged to embrace self-financing for the continent’s industrial transformation at the launch of Africa Trade Summit 2026 in Accra.

The summit, scheduled for January 28 to 30, 2026, will convene under the theme “Financing Africa’s Industrialisation: Developing Value Chains, Beneficiation and Market Integration.” The event is organised by the Africa Trade Chamber and will bring together heads of state, policymakers, business leaders, development finance institutions, investors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and industry experts.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff, told attendees that Africa can no longer depend on shrinking aid flows and tightening global credit markets to drive its industrial agenda. She characterised the summit as representing Africa’s determination to finance its own future and build prosperity from within.

Ghana’s commitment to this new direction includes concrete programmes. The Deputy Chief of Staff highlighted a US$30.8 billion infrastructure investment plan alongside a US$1.5 billion agricultural transformation initiative aimed at modernising farming and strengthening domestic supply chains.

She encouraged African governments to champion quality standards, support local content, and ensure industries not only meet but exceed global expectations. Ghana is ready to lead this new phase of African industrialisation, she affirmed.

Madam Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, described Africa’s industrialisation as non-negotiable, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). She pointed to Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy initiative as central to the country’s economic direction, aimed at boosting productivity, creating jobs, and positioning Ghana as a continuous production hub.

The minister encouraged stakeholders to leverage the summit as a platform to align investments with industrial priorities, capital mobilisation, and necessary policy reforms.

Sir Sam Jonah, Chair of the Advisory Board of the Africa Trade Chamber, stressed that Africa’s industrial financing must be private sector driven, with SMEs and manufacturers at the centre of economic renewal. He pointed to successful global models including Singapore, South Korea, and China, noting that China lifted 800 million people out of poverty by building domestic manufacturing capacity rather than relying on foreign financing for raw material exports.

Sir Jonah highlighted emerging African success stories such as Morocco’s automotive sector, Kenya’s fintech ecosystem, Ethiopia’s industrial parks, and Nigeria’s new refinery. However, he cautioned that these remain isolated achievements rather than a continental trend.

“Transformation will not happen in ministry conference rooms. It happens in factories, in logistics hubs, and in businesses that take long-term bets. No African country can industrialise alone,” Sir Sam Jonah stated.

He emphasised that what Africa needs from global partners is not charity but collaboration, technology transfer, fair market access, and investment in regional value chains. Continuing to export raw materials while importing finished products amounts to exporting jobs and importing poverty, he warned.

The 2026 Africa Trade Summit is expected to deliver clear, actionable financing commitments from public and private partners. These commitments will focus on value-added industries, cross-border supply chain infrastructure, power and logistics systems, technology transfer partnerships, and regional manufacturing hubs aligned with AfCFTA objectives.

Organisers aim to move the continent beyond rhetoric and provide a coordinated approach to financing Africa’s long-term industrialisation.