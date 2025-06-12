Africa Urged to Prioritize Intra-Continental Trade for Economic Growth

Gabriel Edgal, IATF Ambassador and Chairman of Oakwood Green Africa, has called for concrete action to boost trade within Africa, challenging Ghanaian businesses to actively participate in the upcoming Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) in Algiers.

Speaking at a business engagement session in Accra, Edgal emphasized that Africa must move beyond rhetoric to capitalize on its economic potential through regional partnerships.

“Potential opens the door, but only solutions, products, and partnerships walk through it,” Edgal stated, citing successful cross-border trade initiatives such as Rwanda’s dairy exports to Kenya and Senegal’s vaccine trade with Mali. He highlighted Ghana’s strategic advantage as a logistics hub for West and Central Africa, urging local businesses in agriculture, finance, and creative industries to leverage platforms like the AfCFTA to expand their reach.

The IATF2025, scheduled for September in Algeria, is expected to attract 35,000 visitors and generate over $44 billion in trade deals. Edgal also introduced Afreximbank’s trade facilitation tools, including the PAPSS payment system and the Mansa due diligence platform, designed to simplify cross-border transactions for African businesses.