Africa Unites in Unprecedented Acts of Generosity for GivingTuesday 2025

The Continent Adopts a Global Movement and Transforms it into a uniquely African Celebration of Care and Shared Humanity

Millions across the world’s most generous continent by percentage of income donated came together on December 2, 2025, with unprecedented continental coordination to celebrate GivingTuesday, honouring giving traditions that have sustained communities for centuries and transforming the global day of generosity into a powerful, continent-wide expression of African solidarity and community care.

Country leaders, youth networks, nonprofits, and local partners led hundreds of events across the region. Highlights include:

The Giving Festival – Nigeria: A national celebration of community philanthropy and creative giving.

Mozambique Generosity Forum – Mozambique: A gathering of civil society, youth leaders, and community actors advancing local generosity models

Ghana Philanthropy Week – Ghana: A week-long campaign elevating everyday acts of giving rooted in Ghanaian cultural traditions

Periods Are Power Exhibition – Uganda: A landmark partnership launch between Rotary Uganda District 9213 and GivingTuesday Uganda, spotlighting dignity, menstrual equity, and community solidarity.

Community Clean-Ups – Zambia: Youth and community groups mobilizing environmental action and neighbourhood care

Charity Football Games – Sierra Leone & Nigeria (Kaduna Chapter): Sport leveraged as a unifying tool to drive awareness and charitable giving

The GivingTuesday Africa Hub hosted Sankofa, a high-level conversation on reclaiming, honouring, and reimagining Africa’s rich traditions of giving. Leaders, practitioners, and storytellers joined to explore how indigenous generosity systems can shape contemporary civic engagement and philanthropy. Young people, through GivingTuesday Spark, also played a central role, leading campaigns, volunteering, and championing community causes in schools and neighbourhoods across the region.

“Nigeria ranks 1st in Global generosity, with 89% of citizens donating and giving 2.83% of their income to charity says Catherine Mwendwa, Director of GivingTuesday Africa Hub. “When Kenya hosts Africa’s first Giving Machines, or Uganda launches its inaugural Philanthropy Week, we’re not importing charity. We’re scaling what we’ve always done, and the Africa hub showcases how Ubuntu, Harambee, Stokvels, and dozens of other African giving systems offer blueprints for community-driven change worldwide.”

This year’s momentum was strengthened by the efforts of our partners and the long-standing support of influential African creatives and changemakers. As the world reflects on GivingTuesday 2025, the Africa Hub moves forward with renewed purpose: to anchor Africa firmly within the global movement, elevate our diverse giving traditions, and remind the world that true humanity is built and sustained through community.