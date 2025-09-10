Africa Tourism Show Schedules Chinese Market Workshop

World Travel Market Africa has announced plans to launch a specialized training program for African tourism professionals seeking to attract Chinese travelers, with the inaugural workshop scheduled for April 2026 in Cape Town.

The China Ready workshop, developed in partnership with China Business Intelligence Service Network, will be held on April 15 during the three-day WTM Africa trade show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The two-hour morning session aims to prepare African tourism stakeholders for China’s expanding outbound travel market, projected to reach 200 million travelers annually by 2028. The program represents WTM Africa’s first dedicated Chinese market preparation initiative.

“With China’s outbound travel sector projected to reach 200 million travellers annually by 2028, the intensive workshop comes at a crucial time for African tourism stakeholders,” said Reante Naidoo, Buyer and Digital Director at RX Africa, the event organizer.

The workshop was originally planned for earlier implementation but was rescheduled based on industry feedback. WTM Africa announced in March 2025 that it would postpone the program to 2026 and enhance it with a Continuing Professional Education format.

China Ready is described as a global tourism preparation program that has operated across 54 countries since 2002, helping destinations serve Chinese visitors more effectively. The program focuses on understanding visitor preferences, marketing strategies, digital payment systems, and cultural expectations.

The African workshop will be delivered in phases, starting with market knowledge in 2026, followed by marketing strategies in 2027 and branding approaches in 2028. This staged approach allows participants to accumulate professional development credits over multiple years.

Attendance is limited to 50 participants, with pricing set at $99 for early registration before March 13, 2026, or $110 thereafter. Registration opens September 22, 2025, exclusively for registered WTM Africa delegates.

Workshop participants will receive a complimentary copy of the “China Outbound Travel Market – Africa Report 2025,” valued at $149, plus Continuing Professional Development points and access to the main trade show floor.

WTM Africa launched in 2014 and has grown into a significant regional travel industry gathering. The 2024 event facilitated over 10,000 pre-scheduled appointments and welcomed more than 10,000 visitors, representing 25 percent growth from the previous year.

The Chinese outbound tourism market represents a significant opportunity for African destinations seeking to diversify visitor markets beyond traditional European and North American sources. Chinese travelers have shown increasing interest in African destinations for wildlife tourism and cultural experiences.

Tourism industry analysts note that capturing Chinese market share requires understanding specific cultural preferences, digital marketing channels, and service expectations that differ from Western markets. Training programs like China Ready aim to bridge these knowledge gaps.

The workshop initiative reflects broader efforts by African tourism authorities to expand market reach as the continent recovers from pandemic-related travel disruptions. Many destinations are prioritizing training programs to prepare for returning international visitors.

WTM Africa serves as the continent’s leading travel trade show, bringing together buyers, suppliers, and industry professionals across the African tourism sector. The 2026 event is scheduled for April 13-15 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.