Africa Tech Festival 2025 Tackles Cybersecurity Crisis

Africa Tech Festival (ATF), the continent’s leading digital innovation platform, will spotlight cybersecurity and cloud resilience when it convenes from 11 to 13 November 2025 in Cape Town, organisers announced Friday.

The festival, now in its 28th edition, brings together technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries to explore Africa’s expanding digital economy. This year’s programme addresses critical topics including responsible innovation, inclusive investment, connectivity for development, and policy harmonisation.

The focus comes as cybercrime surges across Africa, driven by rapid digital adoption and growing reliance on mobile internet. Most African countries lack robust cybersecurity infrastructure, with only 30% maintaining incident reporting systems, according to recent reports. Just 29% operate digital evidence repositories, while a mere 19% run cyberthreat intelligence databases.

Threats such as phishing, online scams, business email compromise, and ransomware continue escalating across the continent, creating urgent challenges for businesses and governments alike.

“Cybersecurity is no longer an individual concern for organisations; it’s a shared responsibility across all sectors,” said Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival. The event aims to bring Africa’s digital leaders together to tackle these challenges head-on and shape a secure, inclusive future.

Highlighted sessions include the keynote fireside chat “State of Cybersecurity in Africa: Threats, Gaps & Opportunities” on 11 November. The discussion will examine regional preparedness and explore strategies for strengthening response capabilities and regulatory frameworks across the continent.

Another session, “The Quantum Threat Is Now: Rethinking Encryption Before It’s Too Late”, will explore risks posed by quantum computing to current encryption standards. As quantum technology advances, it threatens to render many existing security measures obsolete, making proactive planning essential.

On 12 November, ATF will host “Empowering Women in Cybersecurity: Breaking Barriers and Building Leadership”. The session spotlights female leaders in technical, operational, and policy roles while discussing strategies for improving inclusion across the cybersecurity workforce.

The festival also provides a platform for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other experts to share case studies and best practices from diverse industries and regions. This cross-regional dialogue fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing that can strengthen Africa’s collective cybersecurity posture.

Africa’s digital transformation has accelerated dramatically in recent years, but security infrastructure hasn’t kept pace with adoption rates. The gap creates vulnerabilities that cybercriminals increasingly exploit, making conferences like ATF crucial for coordinating continental responses.

The festival will feature over 500 speakers and 300 exhibitors, along with four anchor events: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and the AI Summit Cape Town. Together, these elements cement ATF’s role as Africa’s premier gathering for technology and innovation leaders.

As Africa’s digital economy continues expanding, the conversations happening at ATF 2025 will shape how the continent addresses security challenges while pursuing technological advancement. The emphasis on shared responsibility and cross-sector collaboration reflects growing recognition that cybersecurity requires coordinated continental strategies rather than isolated national efforts.

For attendees, the festival offers opportunities to engage with cutting-edge solutions, connect with peers facing similar challenges, and contribute to frameworks that will define Africa’s digital security landscape for years to come.