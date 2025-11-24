Africa Tech 2025: MTN, Gov’t Commit to Expanding AI, Broadband, and Innovation Growth

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has unveiled Ghana’s ambitious digital transformation agenda, anchored on policy reforms, advanced infrastructure, and strong support for local innovators.

Speaking at the Africa Tech Festival 2025 in Cape Town, Minister George said the government is committed to building a resilient digital economy through investments in innovation centres, targeted interventions, and programs designed to empower Ghanaian creators and technologists.

$50 Million Innovation and Startup Fund Nearing Completion

Minister George announced that legislation establishing an Innovation and Startup Fund is nearing completion.

The fund, with an initial seed capital of US$50 million, is aimed at supporting Ghanaian innovators across multiple sectors beyond fintech, reflecting the government’s ambition to create a broad-based, technology-driven economy.

Supporting Local Innovators to Scale Globally

The Minister stressed that African innovators often remain small not because of a lack of potential, but because traditional financing institutions do not fully understand the capital requirements of technology startups.

“We must ensure innovation comes from Africa. The solutions to Africa’s challenges will not come from Silicon Valley,” he said, calling for stronger angel investment networks and increased venture capital participation across the continent.

Developing Local-Language AI Tools for Agriculture

He highlighted ongoing efforts to develop large language models (LLMs) in local farming languages to support farmers. He noted that while many Agritech tools are in English, a significant number of farmers cannot read or write English, or even their own mother tongue.

Through collaborations with universities, including KNUST, the government is developing voice-activated AI tools that provide crop advisory services, weather alerts, and precision farming support in local languages.

Despite strong agricultural output, significant volumes of grains, vegetables, and tubers go to waste due to limited processing and preservation infrastructure.

The Sector Minister said the government is seeking Agritech innovations that enhance value addition and help stabilize food security during lean seasons.

Expanding Fibre-to-the-Home Nationwide

As part of an updated National Broadband Strategy, the government plans to roll out five million fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections over the next three years using both terrestrial and aerial fibre.

He stressed that FTTH expansion must reach rural communities, not just major cities, to ensure inclusive digital development.

Affordability: A Key Barrier to Digital Inclusion

Minister George cautioned that expanding coverage without tackling affordability might worsen inequalities. “Access is not the solution if people cannot afford the service,” he said, noting that data prices often reflect urban income levels, leaving rural users behind.

National AI Strategy to Be Presented to Cabinet

The Minister announced that Ghana’s updated National AI Strategy will be submitted to the Cabinet before the year ends.

The strategy focuses on five priority areas: agriculture and food security, healthcare and telemedicine, education technology, financial inclusion, and government digital services.

The government also plans to expand the ghana.gov platform to host more than 16,000 public services, enabling seamless access to passports, certificates, utilities, taxes, and other essential services.

Ghana Positioned for Digital-Led Economic Growth

Minister George said Ghana’s economy is recovering strongly, with a rebounding currency and projected 6% growth.

However, he emphasized that sustaining this momentum requires deepening digital governance and strengthening innovation ecosystems.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building the infrastructure, frameworks, and partnerships necessary to establish Ghana as one of Africa’s leading technology hubs.

MTN Ghana Outlines Bold Vision to Transform Digital Experience and Accelerate AI Adoption

The Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ibrahim Misto, also unveiled the company’s ambitious vision to reshape Ghana’s digital economy by delivering AI-powered, lifestyle-focused solutions that improve everyday life for citizens.

He noted that MTN is moving beyond connectivity to become a comprehensive digital lifestyle partner for households and businesses.

“One of our key priorities is to enrich the customer experience beyond connectivity,” he said, highlighting plans to offer a consolidated suite of digital services tailored to parents, children, and SMEs.

“MTN today is positioned beyond just a company that provides internet. We want to provide complete lifestyle and digital experience solutions from home security to entertainment, content, and gaming,” he added.

Mr. Misto revealed plans to accelerate household connections across Ghana while rolling out simplified digital products designed to make life “brighter, simpler, and easier.”

AI for All: A New Frontier for Ghana’s Digital Economy

The CDO highlighted artificial intelligence as a major pillar of MTN’s strategy, emphasizing its potential to boost productivity, efficiency, and access to essential services.

He said MTN intends to democratize AI by delivering localized tools and use cases that empower individuals, SMEs, and communities.

“Imagine being equipped with a supercomputer-like assistant that enhances society as a whole,” he said.

“MTN wants to play a key role by providing local AI solutions that help citizens become more productive and efficient. SMEs, which are the heart of the economy, stand to benefit greatly.”

Mr. Misto noted that giving Ghanaians powerful AI capabilities will improve decision-making, business outcomes, and overall digital productivity.

Driving Ghana’s Next Phase of Digital Transformation

He outlined two core pillars of MTN’s forward-looking agenda: connecting as many homes as possible while providing unified digital lifestyle services, and mainstreaming AI adoption through accessible, locally relevant tools for citizens and SMEs.

“These are the pillars I foresee and hope we can successfully execute for a better digital economy,” he concluded.

Ghana Must Act Swiftly to Lead Africa’s Digital Future — Chamber CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, urged Ghana to strengthen policy direction, investment incentives, and affordability measures to fully seize Africa’s next wave of digital transformation.

Ghana Progressing — But Challenges Persist

She noted that Ghana’s network coverage is now above 90 percent but stressed that connectivity alone cannot drive digital inclusion, as many citizens still face high device costs and limited access to online services.

Speaking at her first major regional tech event since returning to the industry, she called the festival an “eye-opening platform” that showcases the rapid advancements transforming Africa’s telecommunications, AI, broadband, and digital policy landscape.

“Infrastructure exists, but utilization is far below potential. Affordable smartphones remain out of reach for many Ghanaians, especially given prevailing wage levels,” she said.

She called for stronger tax incentives on low-end smartphones to drive digital inclusion and accelerate the adoption of e-health, e-education, and e-governance services.

Africa’s Payment Systems Must Be Homegrown

Owusu-Ankomah highlighted Africa’s over-reliance on Western-controlled payment platforms such as SWIFT as a pressing concern.

“We cannot continue depending on external systems. Africa needs its own interoperable payment ecosystem that supports free trade, mobile money, e-commerce, and financial inclusion,” she said, urging African-led cross-border payment solutions leveraging the existing infrastructure of mobile network operators.

AI Leadership Depends on Connectivity and Access

The CEO stressed that AI-driven transformation will only succeed if supported by widespread connectivity and affordable access. Despite improvements in Ghana’s connectivity index, many citizens still lack devices or reliable data services, limiting the country’s AI adoption potential.

Policy Reforms Must Be Thoughtful

She underscored that Ghana’s ongoing review of telecom laws and digital policies must involve thorough stakeholder engagement to prevent regulatory loopholes from undermining industry growth over the next five years.

“This is not a process to rush. These policies will define Ghana’s digital future. Stakeholder input must be taken seriously,” she said.

Government Commitments Applauded

She lauded the recent announcement by Minister George that Cabinet has approved the long-awaited Duct Policy, which mandates that new road projects include fiber ducts. She described it as a “major win” that will reduce persistent fiber cuts and strengthen network reliability.

“The Chamber also welcomed the Minister’s commitment to co-create digital policies, ensuring benefits for the government, industry players, and citizens alike,” she stated.

Operators Driving the Next Phase of Digital Transformation

According to Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s mobile network operators including MTN, Telecel, AT, ATC, Huawei, C-Squared, and others are spearheading the next phase of digital transformation by expanding infrastructure, forging strategic partnerships, innovating with new technologies, and delivering more affordable services.

She noted that realizing Ghana’s full potential will require stronger public-private partnerships, reduced industry-specific taxes, better support for affordable devices, and steady, forward-thinking policy frameworks.

Positioning Ghana as Africa’s Digital Hub

Owusu-Ankomah stressed that Ghana has the infrastructure and regional influence to lead Africa’s digital transformation. “The opportunity is here. Ghana must position itself as the real gateway to Africa’s digital future,” she said.