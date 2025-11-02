Africa Sourcing Fashion Week Opens in Ethiopia

The 11th edition of Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW), Africa’s largest garment, apparel and textile fashion exhibition, opened on Thursday at the newly inaugurated Addis Ababa International Convention Center in Ethiopia’s capital.

Running from Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 2, the four day event brought together more than 210 exhibitors and over 6,000 visitors from 70 countries. The exhibition showcases Africa’s capacity in the textile, leather and fashion industry, highlighting the continent’s role as a hub for creativity, design and global sourcing options.

Speaking at the event, Skander Negasi, founder of ASFW, said the exhibition serves as more than a platform displaying fabrics, boots, handbags and dresses. He emphasized it demonstrates how Africa’s textile, leather and fashion industry could be an engine of sustainable growth and employment opportunities. Negasi noted that past editions have generated over 50,000 new jobs, particularly benefiting women and youth, and expressed hope the 2025 edition would create even more opportunities and attract fresh investments.

“Today, the textile and leather industry in Africa is entering a new era, one defined by modernization, sustainability and global competitiveness,” said Negasi. He added that textiles tell the histories, identities and cultures of African people, representing far more than mere clothing. The founder stressed that this year’s exhibition reflects a balanced representation of the entire value chain, spanning apparel, leather, textiles, fabrics, technology and design.

Kebour Ghenna, President of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a major African textile revolution is still to come, considering the continent’s 1.4 billion population, rising middle class, urbanization and growing youthful demographic. He called for stronger regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to support industrial growth.

“Africa has a population of 1.4 billion people, and over 60 percent are under the age of 25. This is not just a market; it is the world’s next great consumer base and most dynamic workforce,” Ghenna said. He described Africa not as a poor continent but as a powerhouse with immense economic potential.

Gabriel Xavier, representing the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI), underscored the strategic importance of the leather sector in Africa’s industrialization and sustainable growth. He noted that with the continent’s vast livestock resources and creative talent, Africa can produce high value leather goods that tell authentic stories of African identity. Xavier announced ALLPI will host the Africa Leather Value Chain Forum in Lusaka, Zambia from November 26 to 28, 2025.

The ASFW is a testament to the dynamism and resilience of Ethiopia’s textile and garment sector and the growing importance of Africa as a sourcing destination for the global fashion industry, according to industry observers. African countries are taking bold steps to improve the garment and textile business environment through cutting red tape, streamlining logistics and supporting better working conditions in factories to increase exports and create more jobs.

This year’s edition introduces new focus areas including artificial intelligence in fashion production and intellectual property protection, key themes aimed at fostering innovation and securing the creative rights of African designers and producers. The event continues to serve as a leading platform connecting African manufacturers, designers and international buyers.

According to ASFW organizers, Africa’s textile and apparel market is growing at five percent annually, contributing around 1.2 percent to the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP). The exhibition reflects growing global interest in African manufacturing capabilities and the continent’s emergence as a competitive player in the international fashion and textile industry.

The event was organized by Trade and Fairs East Africa Ltd with support from government institutions and international partners including Ethiopia’s Ministry of Industry, GIZ and the Addis Ababa City Administration. The venue, the Addis Ababa International Convention Center, is a modern facility located near Bole International Airport, making it easily accessible for international visitors.