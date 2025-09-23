Africa Sidelines UN Diplomacy to Chase US$24 Trillion Mining Investment Bonanza

African leaders transformed the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) into a continental mining showcase, prioritizing lucrative bilateral mineral deals over traditional multilateral diplomacy as the organization faces unprecedented relevance questions.

The Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) hosted its second high-level roundtable on critical minerals development in New York on September 22, 2025, convening heads of state alongside global mining corporations while conventional UN sessions struggled for attention. The strategic shift signals Africa’s growing impatience with multilateral frameworks that have failed to deliver economic transformation.

Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the assembly, who simultaneously chaired the minerals roundtable seeking to unlock the continent’s estimated $24 trillion in untapped mineral wealth. The dual engagement reflects Africa’s calculated approach to maximize economic returns from international diplomatic gatherings.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), controlling 70% of global cobalt reserves essential for electric vehicle batteries, exemplified this pragmatic strategy by hosting the “Invest in DR Congo Ball and Business Roundtable” Tuesday. The world’s largest cobalt producer seeks to escape what economists term the “resource curse” by attracting value-addition investments rather than continuing raw material exports.

Continental leaders deliberately scheduled high-stakes investment forums during traditional diplomatic sessions, recognizing that mineral wealth discussions generate more concrete outcomes than Security Council reform debates. The approach acknowledges that Africa’s 1.5 billion people require immediate economic opportunities rather than symbolic diplomatic victories.

Nigeria showcased this strategy through its Investment Day 2025 event Monday, highlighting telecommunications, technology, and solid minerals opportunities. President Tinubu’s mining reforms have generated a six-fold revenue increase and attracted $800 million in foreign investment, demonstrating the continent’s potential for transformation through strategic mineral partnerships.

Kenya complemented these efforts through its Investment Forum with the Kenya Investment Authority, partnering with the Corporate Council on Africa to advance economic cooperation with the United States. The coordination suggests continental leaders are orchestrating synchronized investment attraction campaigns.

The strategic pivot comes as the UN faces internal budget crises, with the United States reducing financial support to the organization. African diplomats privately acknowledge that multilateral institutions have failed to address the continent’s development needs, prompting this shift toward bilateral economic partnerships.

Traditional UN Security Council reform discussions proceeded alongside the investment forums, with African Union (AU) leaders renewing demands for permanent representation among the five permanent members. However, the mineral wealth discussions generated significantly more enthusiasm from global partners than governance reform proposals.

The AU Committee of Ten heads met Monday to coordinate Security Council reform strategies, but the parallel investment forums attracted higher-profile international participation. This dynamic illustrates Africa’s recognition that economic leverage may achieve diplomatic objectives more effectively than formal institutional changes.

Continental mineral resource discussions focus on climbing global value chains through processed exports rather than raw material sales. The strategy addresses decades of economic exploitation where African nations exported unprocessed resources while importing manufactured goods at premium prices.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has offered the United States exclusive access to its minerals in exchange for security assistance, demonstrating how mineral wealth has become a diplomatic bargaining chip. Such arrangements represent the bilateral deal-making approach that increasingly defines Africa’s international engagement strategy.

The timing proves significant as global demand for critical minerals accelerates due to renewable energy transitions and technological advancement. African leaders recognize this demand surge creates unprecedented negotiating leverage, making bilateral partnerships more attractive than traditional aid relationships.

Ghana’s participation in these mineral wealth discussions positions the country to benefit from regional coordination efforts while leveraging its own gold and emerging lithium deposits. The West African nation can learn from continental best practices in mineral sector transformation and value addition.

The shift from multilateral diplomacy to bilateral economic partnerships reflects broader African frustration with international institutions that promise transformation but deliver limited results. Leaders increasingly view direct investment attraction as more productive than formal diplomatic processes.

This strategic evolution suggests future UN General Assembly sessions may become primarily economic forums for African nations, with traditional diplomatic discussions taking secondary roles. The approach prioritizes tangible economic outcomes over symbolic political achievements.