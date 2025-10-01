Africa Seeks Billions Through Carbon Markets to Power Rural Communities

Around 600 million Africans still lack reliable electricity in 2025, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) believes high-integrity carbon markets could unlock the billions needed to close that gap while advancing the continent’s climate objectives.

Maxwell Gomera, UNDP Resident Representative in South Africa and Director of the Africa Sustainable Finance Hub, put the paradox bluntly during preparations for next week’s Carbon Markets Africa Summit in Johannesburg. “How is it possible that in 2025, when we can send people to the moon and create driverless vehicles, we’ve not been able to solve the problem of cooking energy in Africa’s rural areas?”

The technology and financing tools exist, Gomera argues. What’s missing is political will and coordinated investment frameworks that channel resources where they’re needed most. “Carbon markets can unlock billions in finance, strengthen our institutions, and accelerate both Agenda 2063 and the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal,” he said.

The summit, scheduled for October 22–23 with a pre-event day on the 21st, will gather governments, private investors, regulators, and international development organizations to shape a continental approach to carbon trading. UNDP is serving as the official host partner, and organizers expect the event to attract the full spectrum of Africa’s carbon value chain—from early movers and climate-finance-ready projects to regulatory bodies and standards organizations.

Africa faces one of the world’s most severe energy access challenges. Nearly 600 million people lack electricity, representing roughly half the continent’s population and more than 80 percent of the global electricity access gap. Hundreds of millions more still rely on wood and charcoal for cooking, which causes deforestation, respiratory illnesses, and keeps households trapped in poverty.

Analysts suggest the shift to clean cooking fuels, solar grids, and other climate-smart solutions could accelerate dramatically if Africa captures a greater share of global carbon finance. The continent currently receives a tiny fraction of carbon market revenues despite holding vast forests, renewable energy potential, and agricultural land that could generate emissions reductions.

Gomera stressed that Africa can’t afford to keep waiting for external promises. “We must make our potential a reality. The Carbon Markets Africa Summit matters because we are building an ecosystem around a shared problem and providing solutions.”

UNDP officials will anchor several key sessions during the summit. A Carbon 101 masterclass on October 21 will introduce African stakeholders to global carbon markets, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and emerging compliance systems. Keynote addresses by Gomera and Sandra Lindström of the Swedish Energy Agency will highlight Africa’s evolving partnerships in emissions trading.

Policy-to-action forums will tackle regulatory clarity, integration of Article 6 mechanisms, and public-private collaboration in carbon market frameworks. Sector dialogues on nature-based solutions and Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) will focus on methodologies, investment models, and community involvement. Corporate workshops aim to help African companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) navigate entry into carbon markets.

Carbon markets have gained momentum as African governments search for new financing models to address the continent’s estimated $1.3 trillion annual Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) gap and rising infrastructure needs. For investors, Africa’s forests, renewable energy capacity, and young workforce present opportunities for both emissions reduction and economic growth.

But critics warn that weak governance, opaque contracts, and uneven community benefits could undermine trust in the system before it fully develops. Past experiences with land grabs, exploitative resource deals, and carbon offset projects that failed to deliver local benefits have made communities and advocacy groups wary of new market-based schemes.

Gomera acknowledged those risks but insists Africa now has a chance to lead with integrity. “Tomorrow is worth fighting for. High-integrity carbon markets can ensure fair benefits while driving sustainable and inclusive development.”

The stakes are considerable. Mission 300, an initiative launched by the African Development Bank Group, World Bank, and partners, aims to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030. Achieving that target requires mobilizing capital at a scale traditional development finance hasn’t delivered. Carbon markets represent one potential source, but only if they’re structured to channel revenues toward tangible projects that improve lives.

The Johannesburg summit will test whether Africa can translate policy ambition into concrete projects that reduce emissions, improve livelihoods, and reshape global carbon finance architecture. Success would mean not just accessing new revenue streams, but demonstrating that carbon markets can work equitably—a model other developing regions might follow.

For now, the contrast remains stark. While wealthy nations debate the finer points of carbon accounting and offset quality, hundreds of millions of Africans still cook over open fires and lack the electricity that powers modern education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. Whether carbon markets can bridge that gap depends on what happens in Johannesburg and the actions that follow.