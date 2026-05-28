African engineering students will receive hands-on industrial training at one of Russia’s leading technical universities after the African Business Club (ABC) clinched a concrete internship agreement at the Metalworking-2026 exhibition in Moscow this week.

Louis Gouend, ABC President and alumnus of Moscow State Technological University “STANKIN” (MSTU STANKIN), addressed the panel discussion “STANKIN: Engineering Cadres for Partner Countries” at Crocus Expo, where he secured the deal between the university and its industrial partners. The agreement opens pathways for young African engineers to train directly on equipment that could later be exported to the continent.

The exhibition itself is Russia’s largest annual showcase in machine tool building and metalworking, drawing more than 1,200 companies from 11 Russian regions and countries including India, China, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Belarus, and Italy. MSTU STANKIN used the event to present its Head Competence Center of the Machine Tool Industry, a platform designed to consolidate the country’s scientific and engineering capabilities.

Gouend framed the internship pact as far more than an academic exercise. He argued that African specialists trained on Russian equipment become direct entry points for Russian machine tool exports and joint venture creation across the continent.

“Training engineers for Africa is the foundation for technology transfer,” he told the audience.

The central thrust of his presentation challenged Africa’s long-standing reliance on raw material exports. He called for a continental shift toward value-added processing, with Russian industrial partnerships serving as a practical mechanism to build that capacity from within.

MSTU STANKIN Rector Boris Padalkin, speaking at an earlier plenary session, echoed the same urgency, noting that the digital revolution demands entirely new engineering competencies and that international alumni such as Gouend give the university a direct role in global industrial exchange.

Cosmonaut and Hero of the Russian Federation Alexander Lazutkin also visited the STANKIN stand during the exhibition, drawing attention to the crossover between engineering education and cutting-edge science.

The internship agreement marks a tangible step beyond declarations that have historically defined Russia-Africa cooperation forums. African students will leave STANKIN not only with technical knowledge but with direct familiarity with machinery their home countries may eventually import.