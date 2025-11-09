Africa Risks Losing Critical Minerals Value Without Industrialization

Development experts are cautioning that Africa’s extensive reserves of critical minerals face an existential threat if the continent fails to build processing capacity and industrial ecosystems to support sustainable economic transformation.

The warning came during the Annual Professor Alexander Adum Kwapong Lecture at the University of Ghana, Legon, where scholars and policymakers discussed Africa’s vulnerable position in the global mineral economy despite possessing approximately 30% of the world’s critical mineral reserves.

Sheila Khama, Sustainable Development Policy Advisor and former Director at the African Natural Resources Centre of the African Development Bank (AfDB), told participants that technological advances and mineral substitutes threaten to render Africa’s underground wealth obsolete before the continent can benefit from it.

She emphasized that economic power stems not from extraction but from refining, manufacturing, and integrating resources into global value chains. New innovations including synthetic substitutes and seabed mining for polymetallic nodules could soon diminish the value of minerals like cobalt, lithium, and nickel that remain buried across the continent.

Khama described the widespread belief in Africa’s mineral dominance as a misleading premise that gives policymakers false confidence about their bargaining power. The continent’s most significant challenge remains its lack of industrial capacity to consume what it produces, leaving it as a supplier in a system that rewards innovation and manufacturing rather than raw material extraction.

The inability to process and utilize its own resources exposes African economies to price volatility and external manipulation, she said. This vulnerability connects to persistent shortages in infrastructure, unreliable energy supply, and weak collaboration between universities and industries.

She criticized the dominance of short term political cycles, arguing that partisan politics often undermines the long term policymaking required to secure Africa’s mineral future.

Zia Choudhury, United Nations Resident Coordinator for Ghana, stressed the urgency of Africa adopting coordinated strategies to leverage mineral wealth for sustainable industrialization. While the continent occupies a central position in supplying minerals for batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, it risks repeating history as merely a raw material source without building robust domestic industries.

Choudhury stated that Africa’s opportunity for green industrialization depends entirely on countries investing in domestic industries and developing integrated value chains. Without decisive action, the continent will miss another chance to convert mineral wealth into meaningful social and economic progress.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, called for a fundamental shift from extraction to transformation. She observed that while critical minerals offer pathways for value creation, governance challenges and environmental damage from illegal mining have frequently turned resource abundance into a burden rather than an asset.

The future of Africa’s critical minerals hinges on whether the continent chooses to be defined by external interests driving a new scramble for resources, or to build a renaissance founded on African innovation, ownership, and effective governance, Professor Amfo said.

She urged African universities to expand research and innovation in mineral beneficiation, energy technology, and industrial policy to provide governments with evidence based strategies for resource management.

Participants agreed that Africa’s mineral future must prioritize industrial capacity, regional cooperation, and value retention. They emphasized that without comprehensive policy reforms and sustained investment in research, infrastructure, and education, the continent faces the prospect of watching its mineral wealth become irrelevant in the rapidly changing global economy.

The lecture series honors Professor Alexander Adum Kwapong, the first Ghanaian Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana and the first African Vice Rector of the United Nations University.