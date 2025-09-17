Africa Risks Losing Control of AI Climate Solutions, UN Officials Warn at Summit

Global development agencies expressed serious concerns about Africa’s ability to retain ownership of artificial intelligence innovations during the Second Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, highlighting critical challenges that could undermine the continent’s climate resilience efforts.

Officials from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, UN Economic Commission for Africa, and UNICEF warned that while AI presents transformative opportunities for tackling climate challenges, Africa faces significant risks around data control, innovation ownership, and technical capacity during the September 8-10 summit.

The warnings came as the Second Africa Climate Summit concluded with strong calls for ambitious climate action under the theme “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development.” The gathering brought together African heads of state and international leaders to address funding challenges for climate-resilient development.

UNECA officials raised particular concerns about African innovators operating from overseas locations, citing Nigeria as an example where many technology creators work from the United Kingdom or United States. This geographic displacement complicates efforts to ensure African-developed climate solutions benefit local communities and economies.

“Most of the Nigerian innovators are based in the West, sometimes in the UK or the US, and this is not really the message we want to convey,” a UNECA official explained during summit discussions. “We want to convey something that is made in Africa by Africans.”

The ownership concerns extend to fundamental questions about data sovereignty and intellectual property rights. UNECA officials emphasized that without strong policy frameworks, African countries risk surrendering control over innovations developed using local data and expertise.

UNFAO representatives highlighted significant restrictions on AI deployment for critical environmental work, despite widespread adoption for routine administrative tasks. Officials stressed that inaccurate or poorly managed data could compromise environmental planning and risk management across the continent.

The food and agriculture agency treats AI as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for human expertise, particularly when modeling environmental risks where mistakes can have severe consequences for agricultural planning and food security.

UNICEF revealed pilot programs using AI to map underground water sources, combining artificial intelligence with remote sensing technology to address water scarcity challenges across Africa. The initiative represents a shift from reactive drought response to proactive water resource planning.

However, UNICEF officials acknowledged the experimental nature of these programs, noting that new systems and departments are being created to handle AI projects while maintaining alignment with global standards.

For Ghana, the discussions underscore challenges facing the country’s emerging technology sector as it seeks to leverage AI for climate adaptation. Ghana’s participation in UNECA’s AI readiness studies alongside Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, and Tunisia positions the country as a regional leader in climate technology development.

Ghana has previously participated in the Climate Research for Development initiative, working with 10 other African countries to advance climate science capabilities. The country’s involvement in the Accra Initiative, launched in 2017 by seven West African countries, demonstrates regional leadership in addressing transnational challenges.

The summit’s emphasis on AI governance reflects broader tensions between technological advancement and national sovereignty. While countries can adopt cutting-edge climate technologies, officials stressed the need to ensure benefits, intellectual property, and data remain under African control.

All agencies agreed that successful AI adoption requires comprehensive planning, investment in data infrastructure, and cross-sector collaboration. UNECA officials emphasized developing a strategic blueprint mapping Africa’s AI landscape, including tracking innovations, patents, and local solution development.

Private sector engagement emerged as crucial for ensuring AI tools deliver social and economic benefits beyond technical capabilities. Officials encouraged collaboration between international organizations, governments, NGOs, and local innovators to create sustainable climate technology ecosystems.

The timing proves significant as climate variability threatens to undo development gains made over the last two decades and could potentially prevent African regions from achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Ghana’s digital transformation agenda intersects directly with these concerns, as the country seeks advanced computing infrastructure for AI applications in agriculture, water management, and environmental monitoring while maintaining technological sovereignty.

The summit outcomes suggest African countries must act quickly to establish regulatory frameworks and build local expertise before AI climate solutions become dominated by external players. This urgency reflects recognition that artificial intelligence represents both opportunity and risk for African climate resilience.

Looking ahead, the discussions emphasized that effective AI deployment for climate action requires balancing innovation adoption with sovereignty protection, ensuring that Africa’s climate solutions remain under African control while delivering measurable environmental benefits.

The warnings from international agencies provide a roadmap for Ghana and other African countries to navigate AI adoption strategically, leveraging technology for climate action while protecting national interests and local innovation capacity.