Africa Risks Becoming World’s Hunger Epicenter by 2030

A new report warns that Africa could surpass Asia as the world’s primary hunger hotspot within five years unless the continent implements bold reforms to transform its struggling food systems and address governance failures.

The 2025 Africa Food Systems Report reveals that nearly 300 million Africans are currently undernourished, representing more than one in five people on the continent. Without decisive action, the document warns that Africa risks becoming the global epicenter of hunger by the end of this decade, despite billions of dollars in international commitments.

Released in Dakar, Senegal, on September 5, the report paints a stark picture of a continent under severe nutritional strain as population growth pushes food demand to unprecedented levels. With Africa’s population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, the authors argue that transformation of the continent’s agrifood systems has become existential rather than optional.

The report observes that the Prevalence of Undernourishment fell to 15% between 1990 and 2015 but rose above 19% by 2022, driven by conflict, climate shocks, and COVID-19, pushing Africa off track from achieving Sustainable Development Goal targets on eliminating hunger.

Dr. John Ulimwengu, Lead Author of the 2025 report, emphasized the urgency of systemic change: “Africa cannot feed its future with the tools of the past. We must invest not just in seeds and soil, but in governance, finance, and infrastructure that empower farmers as entrepreneurs and innovators.”

The report identifies governance as the fundamental gamechanger, noting that countries with strong governance and policy coherence consistently show lower hunger and better nutrition outcomes. By contrast, fragile states with weak governance report food insecurity rates above 80 percent, highlighting how institutional failures directly translate into human suffering.

Agricultural productivity remains alarmingly low across the continent, with cereal yields standing at just 1.7 tons per hectare compared to 4.2 tons globally. While Eastern Africa recorded a 30 percent rise in cereal productivity over the past decade, other regions have stagnated or expanded farmland at the expense of forests and soil health.

The financing gap represents another critical challenge, with agriculture receiving less than 5 percent of commercial bank lending despite its central role in African economies. Public investment averages just $8 per rural inhabitant, far below the levels needed to support transformation.

Infrastructure deficiencies compound these problems, with Africa losing up to 30 percent of its food before reaching markets due to poor roads, weak storage, and inadequate cold chains. The report estimates that closing the annual infrastructure financing gap of $67-108 billion could halve post-harvest losses and boost farmer incomes by up to 40 percent.

Climate change adds another layer of complexity, with droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events increasingly disrupting food production and supply chains. The document calls for urgent scaling of climate-smart and regenerative farming practices, integrated soil management, and improved water efficiency.

The cost of a healthy diet remains prohibitively high for most families, consuming as much as 60 to 70 percent of household income, making it unaffordable for more than 80 percent of the population, according to recent analysis of the continent’s food access challenges.

The report highlights potential solutions through digital innovation, improved regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area, and strengthened governance structures. It showcases how African farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and policymakers are pioneering approaches that could generate jobs, nourish communities, and restore ecosystems.

The 2025 CAADP Kampala Declaration, endorsed by African Union member states, provides a policy blueprint for transformation. It calls for putting farmers, especially women and youth, at the center of agricultural development while integrating sustainability and resilience throughout value chains.

The authors conclude that the transformation will define Africa’s prosperity, health, and stability for generations. “The choice before us is stark,” the report states, “act boldly now, or risk locking millions into cycles of hunger and poverty.”