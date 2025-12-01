Africa Prosperity Network to Launch Historic 10-Million Signature Campaign for a Borderless Africa at Flagship 2026 Dialogues

The journey to a truly integrated Africa reaches a pivotal milestone in February 2026. The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) will use its flagship Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026 to officially launch the “Make Africa Borderless Now!” campaign, a historic, youth-led mobilisation aiming to secure over 10 million signatures from across the continent and diaspora.

Hosted by H.E. President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana from 4th to 6th February 2026 at the Accra International Conference Centre, APD 2026 will transition from high-level discussion to mass public action. The event will set in motion a one-year drive, culminating in the presentation of the signatures to African Heads of State at the 40th African Union Summit in February 2027.

From Dialogues to a Continental Movement

The APD 2026 summit is the designated launchpad for this ambitious year-long civic effort, which, among other demands, will call for visa-free travel for Africans across Africa, enabling Africans to buy and sell across borders using their mobile money wallets and, essentially, to allow free movement of people, goods, capital and services across Africa’s existing borders.

A dedicated Africa Without Borders Desk has been established at the APN Secretariat in Accra to coordinate the mobilisation, which has already garnered “phenomenal interest” from multilateral institutions, notable industrialists, celebrities from the creatives, Pan-African influencers, and youth groups.

Among the prominent Pan-Africanists behind the campaign is Professor PLO Lumumba, the renowned Kenyan Pan-Africanist, legal scholar, and orator. He is expected to ignite the spirit of the campaign with his much-anticipated keynote address at the launch, which takes place in the nearly 3,000-capacity Accra International Conference Centre next February.

The campaign’s core ask is direct: it calls on leaders to fully implement the African Union protocols and AfCFTA-enabling instruments they have already signed.

“The petition is simply about asking African leaders to gather the political will to implement treaties and protocols they themselves have adopted and agreed to implement but are being slow. Our goal is to send a strong delegation to the African Union to present 10 million signatures and say: ‘Your people want a borderless Africa, simply by implementing what you have already agreed to do,'” explained Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, the Founder and Executive Chairman of APN.

Empowering the Drivers of Africa’s Economy

“If over 80% of unemployment and business activities in Africa come from SMEs, then the best way to empower them is to implement the treaties and protocols that our Heads of State have already signed at the AU level. What SMEs, women and young entrepreneurs want is simple: the freedom to move and trade across our borders,” he stressed.

Ashley Asenso, APN’s Head of Partnerships & Sponsorships, adds:

“This campaign focuses on the single-market enablers African leaders have already endorsed, visa-free travel for Africans, full implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market, and mobile-money interoperability so that Africans can buy and sell across borders using their own currencies.”

Sidig Eltoum, CEO, APN, explained, “The focus is on removing the physical, financial, and digital barriers that hold back the continent’s primary job creators, SMEs, and by so doing, we offer a new, exciting world of opportunities for a continent which has 60% of its citizens under the age of 25. That is why we have chosen to convert the energy and agreements from Accra into a tangible, citizen-powered mandate for action.”

The campaign’s 10-point agenda will be unveiled at the launch, during the 3-day dialogues, from 4-6 February in Accra, where delegates will be given the opportunity to contribute to the discussions.

Join the Launch and the Movement

APN invites all Africans and friends of Africa, entrepreneurs, and advocates for integration to be part of this defining moment. Participation in APD 2026 is the first step to joining the “Make Africa Borderless Now!” movement.

Registration for the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026 is still open.

Register at: http://www.africaprosperitynetwork.com