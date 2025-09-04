Africa Prosperity Network Sues Oil Week Organisers Over Unpaid Fees

The Africa Prosperity Network has filed a lawsuit against UK-based Sankofa Advisory Group seeking $300,000 in unpaid service fees for work related to relocating the Africa Oil Week conference from Cape Town to Accra.

The legal action, filed through Ghana’s High Court, stems from a partnership agreement signed in July 2024 that APN alleges was terminated in bad faith after the event’s successful relocation to Ghana’s capital.

According to court documents, Sankofa CEO Paul Sinclair initially approached APN in 2024 to spearhead efforts to move the struggling Africa Oil Week from its traditional Cape Town venue, where it had operated for nearly three decades. The conference had reportedly lost ground to competing events, particularly Africa Energy Week.

APN, which organizes the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues, successfully secured necessary government partnerships and endorsements for the relocation, including support from Ghana’s presidency under both the previous Akufo-Addo administration and current President John Mahama’s government.

The lawsuit alleges that Sinclair terminated the partnership using fabricated claims about government pressure, specifically asserting that senior officials at Ghana’s seat of government had demanded severing ties with APN.

“APN describes this as a big lie,” the court filing states, pointing to continued government support demonstrated through the recent Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025, which featured participation from President Mahama, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and senior cabinet members.

The legal documents accuse Sankofa of entering the agreement solely to exploit APN’s reputation, networks, and resources before discarding the partnership once the relocation was secured. APN founder and executive chairman Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko features prominently in the case as the primary negotiator.

At the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues, attended by delegates from 46 countries, Sankofa Advisory received prominence equivalent to a headline sponsor and used the platform to announce Africa Oil Week’s successful move to Accra.

APN is seeking multiple forms of relief including interest on the unpaid fees at commercial bank rates, an accounting of all sponsorship funds from entities it introduced, and payment of 50% of sponsorship amounts from such sponsors.

The organization also demands general damages for breach of contract and legal costs, arguing it has suffered significant financial losses, reputational harm, and loss of contractual benefits from Sankofa’s conduct.

Since Sankofa Advisory is incorporated in England, APN’s legal team at Africa Legal Associates required court permission to serve the writ outside Ghana’s jurisdiction, which has been granted.

The case highlights challenges in international business partnerships within Africa’s energy sector, where conference organizers compete for sponsors and participants across multiple events. Africa Oil Week’s move to Ghana represented a significant shift for an event traditionally anchored in South Africa’s energy hub.

The lawsuit alleges the 10-year partnership agreement’s abrupt termination constituted not only unjustifiable breach but also gross bad faith and dishonesty, setting up what could become a significant international commercial dispute.

Both organizations have built reputations organizing high-profile events attracting international energy sector participants, making the partnership’s collapse particularly notable within Africa’s business conference circuit.