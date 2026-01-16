Africa Prosperity Network Launches Logo Design Competition for Historic “Make Africa Borderless Now!” Movement.

The Africa Prosperity Network (APN) announces an open logo design competition for the groundbreaking “Make Africa Borderless Now!” campaign, which will be officially launched at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026.

Young creative designers, visual artists, and cultural innovators across Africa and the diaspora are particularly invited to submit original logo designs that capture the transformative vision of a unified, borderless continent where people, goods, services, capital, and cultures flow freely across all 54 nations.

Competition Details

Submission Deadline: Friday, 23 January 2026

Winner Announcement: Monday, 26 January 2026 at the APD 2026 Press Briefing

Prize: USD $1,000

Official Launch: 4–6 February 2026 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Official submission link: https://makeafricaborderlessnow.com/logo-challenge/

Note: Young people are strongly encouraged to participate.

The winning design will become the visual identity of Africa’s largest-ever citizen-driven movement, aimed at mobilising 10 million signatures from Africans on the continent and in the diaspora. This historic petition will be presented to Heads of State and Government at the 40th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa in February 2027.

Design Brief: Visualising a Borderless Africa

Entrants are encouraged to create designs that embody:

• Continental Unity – The erasure of artificial colonial-era borders and the promise of seamless movement across Africa

• Cultural Richness – The diversity and vibrancy of Africa’s 54 nations, languages, traditions, and artistic heritage

• Youth and Innovation – The energy, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of Africa’s young population

• Economic Transformation – The power of the AfCFTA single market connecting 1.5 billion people

• Pan-African Identity – A visual language that resonates from Cairo to Cape Town, Dakar to Dar es Salaam, and throughout the global African diaspora

The logo should be versatile, culturally resonant, and instantly recognisable, capable of inspiring millions to join a movement that demands the full implementation of Africa’s single market and the removal of barriers that constrain our collective prosperity.

“This campaign represents a decisive moment in Africa’s journey towards true integration,” said Sidig Eltoum, Chief Executive Officer at the Africa Prosperity Network. “We are calling on Africa’s creative talent to help us visualise what a borderless Africa looks and feels like, a visa-free continent, where a young entrepreneur in Nairobi can trade seamlessly with a customer in Lagos, using just her mobile money wallet, where a graduate in Accra can get a job with his certificate in Addis Ababa, and where our shared cultures and innovations flow without hindrance.”

Submission Guidelines

Designers must submit:

• Original logo designs in vector format (AI, EPS, or SVG)

• A brief statement (maximum 350 words) explaining the design concept

• Variations suitable for digital and print applications

• Full-colour and monochrome versions

Full submission guidelines

The competition is open to young professional designers, students, and amateur creatives of African descent worldwide. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of creative professionals, campaign partners, and representatives from the APN Secretariat.

About “Make Africa Borderless Now!”

“Make Africa Borderless Now!” is a pan-African citizen movement anchored on twelve key priorities, including visa-free travel, open skies, digital trade integration, cross-border mobile money interoperability, mutual recognition of skills and qualifications, and the establishment of a unified African customs union. The campaign addresses Africa’s great paradox: that for many African citizens, travelling within the continent remains more difficult than for non-Africans, a profound failure of continental solidarity that constrains economic growth, youth opportunity, and cultural exchange.

The campaign will be officially launched during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026, taking place from 4–6 February under the theme: “Empowering SMEs, Women and Youth in Africa’s Single Market: Innovate. Collaborate. Trade.”

About Africa Prosperity Network

The Africa Prosperity Network is a pan-African platform dedicated to advancing economic integration, entrepreneurship, and prosperity across the continent through dialogue, advocacy, and strategic partnerships.