Africa Private Capital Surges 60% as MultiChoice Deal Powers Recovery

Africa’s private capital market posted a sharp rebound in the third quarter of 2025, with the continent recording 177 transactions worth $5 billion, representing a 60% surge from the $3 billion reported in the second quarter, according to the latest Stears Q3 2025 Private Capital in Africa Activity Report. The recovery was driven largely by a wave of mergers and acquisitions, particularly Canal+’s high-profile $2 billion takeover of South Africa’s MultiChoice Group in September.

The French media giant’s acquisition of the DStv and GOtv parent company accounted for roughly 40% of the total disclosed deal value, making it the second largest private transaction of 2025, behind the $2.2 billion partial acquisition of Khazna Data Center by artificial intelligence firm G42. The MultiChoice deal became unconditional on September 19, giving Canal+ effective control with 46% direct ownership plus an additional 2.2% through shareholder acceptances.

Despite the blockbuster deals that dominated headlines, smaller and mid-sized transactions actually shaped the quarter’s character, indicating growing investor interest in early-stage ventures. The proportion of large and mega deals fell to 21% from 27% in the previous quarter, while deals valued between $2.5 million and $10 million rose to 32%. According to Stears, the shift signals a renewed focus on Series A venture rounds, particularly in digital and consumer technology sectors.

Technology emerged as the most active sector for the first time, representing 21% of all transactions and surpassing consumer goods and services. This marks a significant milestone in Africa’s investment trajectory, reflecting the continent’s growing reputation as a hub for digital innovation despite global macroeconomic headwinds.

The report reveals that activity remained particularly strong in Southern Africa, with additional momentum coming from Morocco and Nigeria, underscoring the growing role of corporate consolidation and secondary exits in sustaining investor liquidity. However, the disclosure rate dropped to 51%, compared to 63% in Q2, falling below the typical quarterly average.

The Canal+ and MultiChoice merger created a media powerhouse serving over 40 million subscribers across nearly 70 countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia. The deal, which required complex regulatory maneuvering to comply with South African foreign ownership laws, established a new entity called LicenceCo to hold MultiChoice’s broadcasting licence. Under this arrangement, MultiChoice retains 20% voting rights but holds a larger 49% economic interest, with the balance held by historically disadvantaged persons and other South African entities.

Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada, now also chairman of the MultiChoice board, described the acquisition as transformative. “This combination increases our ability to invest in creative and sporting content throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia,” he said. The combined workforce of approximately 17,000 employees operates an expansive portfolio including DStv, GOtv, myCANAL, Showmax, and SuperSport, whose exclusive rights to premium sports content like the English Premier League form a powerful competitive advantage.

The merger comes at a challenging time for MultiChoice, which has lost 3.7 million subscribers between 2023 and 2025 amid rising subscription costs and competition from global streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. The broadcaster has already divested non-core assets such as its SuperSport United soccer club and faces pressure to contain costs while investing in digital platforms.

For Nigeria, MultiChoice’s largest market, the takeover raises questions about future pricing and content strategies. The company posted more than $225 million in losses in 2024, largely due to currency pressures and declining subscriber numbers. Canal+ and MultiChoice pledged a R26 billion ($1.38 billion) investment over the next three years to support local content, small and medium-sized enterprises, and skills development in the audiovisual sector, though analysts remain cautious about whether subscribers will face steeper bills or more flexible options.

The third quarter rebound highlights renewed investor confidence in Africa’s private capital landscape, as corporate consolidation and tech-led innovation continue to shape the continent’s investment trajectory. The combination of marquee transactions like the Canal+ and MultiChoice deal alongside robust activity in early-stage ventures suggests a maturing market with diversified investment opportunities across sectors and deal sizes.

Looking ahead, the fourth quarter will test whether this momentum can be sustained as global economic uncertainties persist. The successful closure of mega deals and the continued appetite for smaller transactions indicate that Africa’s private capital market is finding its footing after a challenging first half of 2025, positioning the continent for potentially stronger performance as the year closes.