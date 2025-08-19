Africa on a New Economic Path with the US and How Israel and USA are the Biggest Beneficiary

Author: Samuel Shay, an Israeli Humanitarian Project Expert

President Trump’s Meeting with African Leaders: A Historic Moment for Economic Development and Trilateral Cooperation with Israel

In recent weeks, a historically significant meeting took place at the White House between President Donald Trump and a group of key leaders from African nations. The meeting, focused on long term economic cooperation, touched on one of the continent’s most painful challenges: poverty and economic stagnation amid an unimaginable wealth of natural resources. Alongside the clear words of support voiced by the African leaders toward President Trump, they made a direct appeal for real American African cooperation for economic development, infrastructure rehabilitation, and sovereign utilization of natural resources through mineral agreements between the countries.

It is no secret that most African nations sit atop some of the largest natural resource reserves in the world: gold, bauxite, platinum, diamonds, uranium, cobalt, natural gas, and oil.

And yet, many of these nations suffer from chronic poverty, collapsing infrastructure, and lack of basic access to healthcare, clean water, and education. For years, the common explanation was that colonial rule by Britain, France, Belgium, and Portugal led to the plundering of resources and a systematic effort to eliminate independent leadership, leaving behind an institutional and social vacuum that remains unfilled to this day.

However, some argue that a deeper issue exists: spiritual, moral, and cultural, that hinders recovery. According to this view, as long as the Jewish people are not actively involved in the rehabilitation of Africa, such a process cannot succeed. This perspective reflects a deep historical and cultural understanding that sees cooperation with Israel as a moral and strategic lever essential to breaking the cycle of failure.

Although the meeting with Trump took place in a positive atmosphere, it lacked a dramatic declaration that would signal to the world the beginning of a new era, an era of American commitment to rebuilding Africa, not from philanthropy, but from genuine partnership. The absence of enthusiasm at this stage risks sending the wrong message, that the US is hesitant to commit, while China, despite its failures, has already positioned itself as a dominant player on the continent.

Since 2023, a comprehensive plan has been developed by myself and a winning team of experts, aiming to rebuild Africa in the modern age using Israeli technologies: precision agriculture, solar and hydrogen energy, smart water purification, mobile hospitals, community fintech, and entrepreneurial education from early childhood.

In contrast to the Chinese approach, which is based on heavy debt and lack of transparency, the Israeli plan champions grassroots development, empowering communities, providing practical tools, and turning natural resources into a growth engine, not a curse.

The future lies in trilateral cooperation. Africa brings the land, the people, and the resources. Israel provides the technology, innovation, and knowledge. The US can supply the capital, heavy equipment, and essential political diplomatic backing. Mineral agreements between the nations are just the tip of the iceberg. They must be signed quickly to enable the immediate launch of projects in agriculture, energy, infrastructure, transportation, health, and education.

This time, it seems the effort is different. Africa is no longer a victim but a partner. President Trump is ready to commit to bold partnerships, but the key is initiative. African nations must present a serious and detailed work plan and not wait for aid. The message is clear. We come to build, not to beg. The process has already begun, and the coming months will be critical.

History does not wait. Africa can become the growth engine of the 21st century, but only if a real bridge is built between Jerusalem, Washington, and the African continent. President Trump, the government of Israel, and the African leaders all now hold the key. All that’s left is to act, swiftly, wisely, and with faith.