Africa Oil Discoveries Attract Cautious Investment Interest

Africa’s oil and gas exploration sector is experiencing renewed momentum driven by major offshore discoveries, technological advances and recovering global energy investment, according to the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Breakthrough discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Sub-Basin (Orange Sub-Basin) by Shell and TotalEnergies in 2022 have reshaped perceptions of the continent’s geological potential, triggering broader exploration interest across multiple African nations. Similar activity is building in Côte d’Ivoire, Angola and Egypt, signaling what industry observers describe as a potential new investment cycle for African upstream projects.

The AEC’s 2026 Outlook Report, titled The State of African Energy, projects global upstream capital expenditure will reach approximately $504 billion by 2026. Africa is expected to account for roughly $41 billion of that total, representing renewed but selective investor interest in the continent’s hydrocarbon resources.

Continental hydrocarbon production is forecast to remain stable at about 11.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) through 2026, with output projected to rise toward 13.6 million boe/d by 2030 as new projects enter production phases.

NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, acknowledged the sector is regaining ground after years of limited investment, though he emphasized that capital flows remain highly selective. Companies are prioritizing financial discipline and proven returns over aggressive expansion strategies that characterized earlier periods.

Frontier basins have emerged as focal points for renewed exploration activity. Namibia’s Orange Sub-Basin has yielded more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent in under four years, while Côte d’Ivoire has recorded increased activity following deepwater finds.

Egypt is experiencing fresh momentum in previously underexplored offshore areas, with drilling in the Herodotus Basin confirming gas at the Nefertari-1 well. In Libya, BP and Eni are pursuing ultra-deepwater prospects in the offshore Sirte Basin, targeting an area that could open new exploration corridors pending successful drilling outcomes.

The outlook report identifies several other basins drawing investor attention, including the Congo Fan offshore Angola, the Gabon–Douala Deep Sea Basin near São Tomé and Príncipe, the Namibe Basin along the Namibia-Angola border, and the MSGBC Basin (MSGBC Basin) in West Africa, where more than 9.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent were discovered between 2014 and 2019.

Advances in seismic imaging, subsurface modeling and deepwater drilling capabilities are helping unlock Africa’s complex geology. In salt-heavy regions of West Africa and deepwater provinces in southern Africa, improved data acquisition and processing are enabling companies to reassess prospects previously considered too risky or economically challenging.

TotalEnergies’ Venus-1 discovery offshore Namibia, estimated at 1.5 to 2 billion barrels of recoverable oil, exemplifies how high-resolution seismic imaging and advanced modeling reduced uncertainty before drilling, according to company officials. The find ranks among the largest oil discoveries ever made in sub-Saharan Africa.

Similar technological improvements are supporting ultra-deepwater exploration offshore Angola, where Azule Energy plans to drill the Kianda prospect later in 2025. Success there could validate more than 30,000 square kilometers of previously high-risk exploration acreage.

Despite improving geological understanding, Africa faces intense competition for global upstream investment. Political instability, security concerns and regulatory uncertainty in several producing states continue influencing investor decisions. Questions surrounding monetization strategies and domestic industrialization remain unresolved in many jurisdictions.

While upstream investment in Africa has risen steadily over the past three years as the sector recovers from pandemic-era lows, global investment growth has lagged behind cash flow generation. Major producers are increasingly directing funds toward dividends, share buybacks and debt reduction rather than large-scale expansion projects.

Analysts at firms including Wood Mackenzie and Deloitte have noted that investor discipline has become a defining characteristic of the current energy cycle, raising approval thresholds for new projects.

For African producers, the implication centers on converting exploration interest into firm investment decisions. Governments will need to reduce above-ground risks, strengthen regulatory frameworks and provide credible monetization pathways to translate exploration success into long-term development.

“The window of opportunity is open,” Ayuk stated. “But it will require speed, policy certainty and disciplined execution to ensure Africa captures its share of global upstream investment.”

The outlook comes amid ongoing debates about energy transition timelines, resource development priorities and the role of fossil fuels in African economic development. Industry stakeholders continue weighing near-term energy security needs against longer-term climate commitments and alternative energy investments.