Africa Needs Strategic Partnerships for Continental Trade Success

African businesses must forge stronger regional partnerships to unlock the continent’s economic potential, according to a leading trade expert who argues that Africa’s transformation from political union to economic powerhouse depends on internal collaboration.

Dr. Fareed Arthur from the Africa Trade Capacity Centre delivered this message at the Africa Business Festival in Ghana, where he outlined both the promise and challenges facing continental integration under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The numbers tell a compelling story about Africa’s unrealized potential. While the global cocoa industry generates over $150 billion annually, African producers like Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire capture just $6 billion despite dominating supply chains. This pattern repeats across sectors where Africa provides raw materials but misses value-added opportunities.

“Every mobile phone contains components sourced from Africa, yet none are manufactured here,” Arthur explained to summit participants. The continent trades roughly 87 percent with other regions while internal commerce remains limited, a dynamic that AfCFTA aims to reverse.

The continental free trade agreement, launched in 2021, represents Africa’s boldest economic integration attempt. Arthur described it as transformational for a continent historically organized around political rather than economic cooperation. All 54 African countries are expected to eventually participate in the borderless trading system.

Some progress is already visible. Ghana’s automotive sector demonstrates how international partnerships can enable local production for continental markets. Major manufacturers now assemble vehicles domestically under policies designed to facilitate exports across Africa.

Digital payments infrastructure is advancing through the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, which eliminates third-party currencies for cross-border transactions. Eleven Ghanaian banks have integrated into the system, positioning the country as a regional business gateway.

However, significant obstacles persist. Regulatory inconsistencies create confusion for businesses attempting cross-border operations. Multiple border checkpoints still delay goods movement, while different standards for basic products complicate trade relationships.

Arthur pointed to something as simple as shoe sizes to illustrate the problem. American and European sizing systems differ, highlighting why Africa needs unified benchmarks for goods and services. Without harmonized standards, businesses struggle to scale operations across multiple countries.

The solution involves accessible trade information and statistical data that help entrepreneurs identify opportunities. Arthur emphasized that small and medium enterprises particularly need better market intelligence to compete effectively in expanded regional markets.

Africa’s youth population offers advantages in services trade, especially within the digital economy where technological adoption is accelerating. The continent’s demographic profile could drive innovation in sectors beyond traditional commodity exports.

Arthur concluded with a call for entrepreneurs to view current challenges as opportunities. “Our opportunities are in those challenges across the continent, both in goods and services,” he told attendees, urging capacity building in key industries.

The summit, organized by Enzee Events with the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, brought together regional business leaders to explore continental integration strategies. The discussions reflect growing recognition that Africa’s economic future depends on internal market development rather than external dependency.