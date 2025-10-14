Africa Needs Patient Capital for Digital Infrastructure Revolution

Across Africa, conversations about digital transformation often revolve around fintech apps, artificial intelligence, or the promise of e-government. But there’s a more fundamental truth that gets less attention: none of these innovations can scale without the right infrastructure.

From subsea cables to inland fiber, data centers to internet exchanges, infrastructure investments aren’t glamorous, but they’re the foundation upon which innovation stands. And without proper governance of these capital-intensive projects, Africa risks building expensive infrastructure that fails to deliver inclusive growth.

The perspective comes from someone who has sat on two investment committees, one in insurance, another in venture capital, as well as the board of Ghana’s Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, which allocates universal access funds for ICT infrastructure. These different lenses offer insight into how capital allocation decisions shape long-term outcomes.

Insurance investments emphasize stability, risk management, and sustainable returns. Venture capital emphasizes growth, agility, and the capacity to back bold bets. GIFEC balances financial stewardship with national inclusion goals, investing in connectivity for underserved communities. These three perspectives, risk, growth, and inclusion, mirror the balance Africa must strike in digital infrastructure investments.

Governance isn’t a footnote in this equation. It’s the multiplier that ensures capital, once deployed, creates lasting resilience and inclusion rather than white elephant projects that benefit coastal cities while leaving rural areas disconnected.

Africa isn’t short of bandwidth. With new subsea cables like Equiano and Umoja scheduled to land in 2025, capacity at landing stations has multiplied. The challenge lies inland: getting fiber to the hinterlands, investing in last-mile solutions, and building the neutral data centers and exchanges that keep traffic local and affordable.

This requires patient capital and regional cooperation. Ghana’s progress with multiple subsea cables has positioned it as a hub, but without deeper investment in inland corridors, the benefits remain concentrated in Accra. Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa have made similar advances, but the continent still struggles with fragmentation.

It’s in the cross-border corridors and wholesale infrastructure markets that Africa’s long-term competitiveness will be decided. Players who think beyond national boundaries and can bring scale to fragmented markets will set the pace. But scaling requires governance frameworks that can coordinate investments across borders and regulatory regimes.

Boards and their investment committees must now move beyond short-term returns and begin asking harder questions. Are we investing in infrastructure that lowers Africa’s cost to connect and enables fintech, trade, and AI industries to thrive? Are our models inclusive, ensuring that rural Africa isn’t left behind while cities thrive? Are we building resilience into networks so that a single cable cut doesn’t threaten national productivity?

These aren’t abstract governance questions. They’re investment committee imperatives, and the difference becomes apparent when boards take them seriously versus when infrastructure investments become political patronage opportunities or short-term profit plays.

Recent incidents have demonstrated the vulnerability and fragility of Africa’s internet infrastructure, underscoring the need for robust and resilient digital infrastructure governance. When submarine cables get damaged, entire countries can lose connectivity, disrupting commerce, communication, and essential services.

The 2Africa subsea cable system, spanning 45,000 kilometers and connecting three continents, demonstrates the scale of infrastructure investments now underway. But physical infrastructure alone doesn’t guarantee digital transformation. What matters is whether these cables connect to inland networks that reach beyond capital cities, whether data centers provide affordable local hosting, and whether internet exchange points keep African internet traffic on the continent instead of routing through Europe.

Google’s recent announcement of four new infrastructure hubs in Africa to connect its latest underwater fiber-optic cables, alongside a $9 million investment in AI research and training, shows how infrastructure and skills development must work together. But these private sector initiatives need complementary public investment and governance frameworks that ensure infrastructure serves broad development goals rather than narrow commercial interests.

Africa’s digital backbone will determine whether we remain consumers of global platforms or become co-creators in the next wave of digital growth. To achieve this, boards must embrace a governance model that’s bold, collaborative, and disciplined in capital allocation.

The challenge isn’t just finding capital. Patient money exists in pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and development finance institutions. The challenge is governance: creating investment vehicles with mandates that balance commercial returns with inclusion goals, establishing regulatory frameworks that encourage cross-border infrastructure sharing, and building technical capacity within boards to evaluate complex infrastructure investments.

When investment committees ask only about financial returns and ignore connectivity gaps in rural areas, infrastructure investments concentrate benefits in already well-served markets. When they consider both returns and inclusion, infrastructure becomes a tool for broad-based economic transformation.

Infrastructure is destiny. And in Africa, it’s the investment decisions being made today, in fiber, subsea cables, data centers, and exchanges, that will define whether digital transformation is inclusive, resilient, and truly transformative. The question isn’t whether Africa needs digital infrastructure. It’s whether we can govern these investments wisely enough to ensure they serve the continent’s broader development goals rather than just connecting the already connected.