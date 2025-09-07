Africa Must Triple Research Investment to Unlock US$60bn Industrial Future

Africa needs to dramatically scale up research and development investment to drive industrial transformation and reduce technological dependence on external powers, the continent’s leading development finance institution has warned.

Speaking at the launch of the African Research and Innovation Hub during the Intra-African Trade Fair in Algiers, Afreximbank Group Chief Economist Dr. Yemi Kale emphasized that African nations risk falling further behind without sustained investment in homegrown innovation ecosystems.

The stark numbers reveal Africa’s innovation deficit. Research spending across the continent averages under 0.5% of GDP, far below the global average of 2.2% and significantly less than the over 4% invested by innovation leaders like South Korea and Israel. Despite this underinvestment, Africa accounts for less than 3% of global research output while confronting some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

“Even more concerning, our research and development spending averages under 0.5% of GDP, far below the global average of 2.2% and far less than the over 4% invested in countries such as South Korea and Israel,” Dr. Kale stated during the event.

The newly launched African Research and Innovation Hub represents a collaborative effort between Afreximbank, the African Union, and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. The initiative aims to bridge the critical gap between academic research and industrial application by connecting researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders across the continent.

Economic projections suggest that doubling Africa’s R&D spending to just 1% of GDP by 2030 could unlock an estimated $60-70 billion annually in additional value across agriculture, digital technology, and manufacturing sectors. This investment would boost productivity, reduce import dependence, and expand Africa’s share in global trade networks.

The potential transformation extends beyond economic metrics. With a median age of 19, Africa possesses a demographic advantage that could accelerate the continent’s transition into the knowledge economy. However, realizing this potential requires deliberate policy choices and sustained financial commitment to research infrastructure.

Dr. Kale, who previously served as Nigeria’s longest-tenured Statistician-General, emphasized that industrial transformation historically follows robust research ecosystems. “Sustained competitiveness requires research, innovation, and the industrial capacity to transform ideas into products and services that can stand at the frontier of global markets,” he argued.

The current IATF2025 gathering in Algiers brings together over 2,000 exhibitors and delegations from 140 countries, with expectations to generate more than $44 billion in trade and investment agreements. The research hub’s activities at the fair include innovation pitches, policy roundtables, and networking sessions designed to connect academic institutions with private sector partners.

Algeria’s Ministry of Higher Education provides technical coordination for the initiative, while participants include scientists, university lecturers, students, and diaspora researchers from across Africa and the Caribbean. This inclusive approach recognizes that innovation networks must span geographic boundaries to maximize impact.

The biennial trade fair, now in its fourth edition, has facilitated over $118 billion in cumulative deals across its previous three iterations, demonstrating the continent’s growing appetite for intra-African economic collaboration.

The research investment challenge reflects broader questions about Africa’s economic trajectory. Current technological dependence limits the continent’s ability to capture value from its abundant natural resources and young population. Strategic research investment could reverse this dynamic, positioning African nations as innovation exporters rather than technology importers.

Success stories from other developing regions provide blueprints for transformation. Countries that prioritized research ecosystems have achieved sustained economic growth and technological advancement, suggesting similar outcomes are achievable across Africa with appropriate policy frameworks and financial commitment.

The African Research and Innovation Hub initiative signals growing recognition among continental leaders that sustainable development requires indigenous innovation capacity. Whether this recognition translates into concrete investment commitments will determine Africa’s position in the global knowledge economy.