Africa Must Overhaul Energy Financing to Bridge US$500bn Gap

Africa needs radical changes to how it finances energy projects if it wants to achieve universal power access and meet climate goals, according to a leading resource governance expert.

Suneeta Kaimal, who heads the Natural Resource Governance Institute, told energy leaders in Accra that current financing models are failing the continent. She warned that debt-heavy approaches risk creating new fiscal problems rather than solving energy poverty.

Speaking at this week’s Future of Energy Conference, Kaimal said African nations must reject externally imposed blueprints. Instead, they should build energy strategies around local community needs and national development priorities.

The institute’s research shows that promising financing initiatives often come with dangerous strings attached. Senegal’s recent energy transition partnership, for example, offers mostly loans rather than grants. Less than 7 percent of the pledged money comes without repayment obligations.

This approach troubles Kaimal because African governments already dedicate nearly one-sixth of their revenues to debt payments. Adding more borrowing for energy projects could worsen existing fiscal pressures across the region.

Ghana and Nigeria demonstrate better alternatives through national dialogue processes. In Ghana’s coastal oil regions, fishing communities and women’s groups now have direct input into energy planning decisions. The approach ensures that transition funds target real local needs rather than external priorities.

Kaimal believes Africa’s mineral wealth offers another path forward. The continent controls roughly 30 percent of global reserves needed for renewable energy technologies. Countries like Zambia are already leveraging these resources to attract European investment in processing facilities.

Regional cooperation could multiply these opportunities. Zambia’s new interconnector project with Tanzania will reduce dependence on drought-prone hydroelectric power. Similar partnerships across Africa could help smaller nations access value-added processing opportunities.

The governance expert stressed that time is running short. Global financing priorities are shifting as other regions accelerate their energy transitions. Africa needs unified positions when engaging with international partners, she argued.

Innovation is already emerging from African institutions. The Seville coalition recently proposed taxing premium air travel to generate sustainable development funds. Kaimal sees such creative approaches as models for reducing aid dependency.

But success requires moving beyond traditional donor relationships. African leaders must demand fairer lending terms that reflect the continent’s growth potential while providing technical support for renewable energy deployment.

The stakes could not be higher for Africa’s 600 million people without reliable electricity access. Whether the continent can close its massive energy gap depends largely on financing reforms implemented over the next few years.