Africa Must Move Beyond Raw Shea Nuts, VP Tells Conference

Ghana’s Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on African shea-producing nations to end their dependence on exporting raw shea nuts and build industries capable of delivering processed products to global markets, opening the continent’s largest annual gathering on the sector in Accra on Tuesday.

Speaking at the start of Shea 2026, the 18th edition of the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) annual conference, Opoku-Agyemang said Africa leaves significant revenue on the table by shipping out unprocessed material instead of capturing the value that refining and manufacturing add to the product.

“Global demand for shea continues to expand as the food, confectionery, and cosmetics industries increase their use of shea derivatives,” she said, urging governments across the continent to design policies that transform their countries from raw material suppliers into exporters of finished and semi-finished shea goods.

She linked the shea sector to Ghana’s 24-hour economic policy, a government initiative aimed at sustaining productivity through continuous production, processing, and trade across key industries. Hundreds of thousands of Ghanaian women, particularly in the northern parts of the country, depend on shea collection and processing for food and income, she noted.

Evidence from Nigeria suggests that policy intervention can accelerate the transition. John Owan Enoh, minister of state for industry at Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, told the conference that a government moratorium on the export of raw shea nuts had produced measurable results, lifting farm-gate prices, expanding domestic processing capacity, and attracting growing interest from international buyers seeking local processing partnerships.

Marion Etyang Busingye, interim chairperson of the Nilotica Shea Alliance in Uganda, placed the industry’s purpose in broader terms. Shea, she argued, reaches well beyond commerce. “It is part of a living ecosystem of communities, landscapes, and opportunities. Working together ensures that we encourage, recognize, protect, and share its value for generations to come.”

Established in 2011, the GSA brings together 849 members across 36 countries to advance a competitive and sustainable shea industry, with a particular focus on improving livelihoods for rural African women and the communities that depend on the sector.

The three-day conference, running under the theme “Beyond Borders” at the Accra International Conference Centre, continues until April 29 and features panel sessions, a business-to-business deal room, exhibitions, and field visits exploring trade, investment, and innovation across the shea value chain.