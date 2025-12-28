Africa Must Industrialise Commodities to Capture Value, Afreximbank Says

African nations must move beyond exporting raw commodities to unlock higher value through processing and manufacturing, according to the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) Commodity Bulletin Number 2 for 2025.

The report analyzes global markets for wheat, rubber and cotton, finding sharply diverging trends that offer both opportunities and challenges for African economies seeking to strengthen trade resilience and accelerate industrialization. Released in December, the bulletin underscores that Africa’s commodity future depends less on price cycles and more on policy coherence, investment in processing capacity and regional integration.

Global wheat production is forecast to reach a record 837.8 million tonnes in the 2025/26 season, driven by favorable growing conditions and higher yields across major exporters including Canada, the European Union, Australia, Russia and Argentina. Ending stocks are projected to rise to nearly 275 million tonnes, keeping prices under downward pressure.

For Africa’s largest wheat importers, including Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya, this supply heavy outlook is improving affordability and availability. Afreximbank estimates wheat imports into these markets will increase by an average of approximately eight percent year on year in 2025/26.

Nigeria’s wheat imports alone are expected to climb to 6.7 million tonnes in 2025/26, up from 6.2 million tonnes previously, supported by lower global prices, stronger foreign exchange conditions and sustained demand for wheat based foods. The projection aligns with estimates from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which cited improved macroeconomic conditions and competitive pricing.

The report notes that Nigeria’s temporary zero duty import policy in 2024 eased input costs for millers, boosting margins into early 2025. While the European Union remains Nigeria’s largest wheat supplier with around 45 percent market share, that proportion is gradually declining as millers increase purchases of higher protein wheat from the United States and Canada to blend with local output and improve flour quality.

In contrast, the global rubber market has tightened for a fifth consecutive year as production growth lags demand. Global rubber output is forecast to expand by only approximately 0.3 percent in 2026 to roughly 14.9 million tonnes, while consumption is expected to rise by around 1.8 percent to 15.6 million tonnes, leaving a persistent supply deficit.

According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), this structural shortfall reflects stagnant tapping activity in major producing countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam, where farmers have shifted to more profitable crops. Long term low prices have discouraged replanting and new planting, despite recent price surges that improved rubber values.

Although Southeast Asia remains the dominant supplier, production increases in West African countries, notably Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana and Cameroon, have helped diversify the global supply base. However, Afreximbank says this rise has been insufficient to close the widening gap between demand and supply.

Côte d’Ivoire produced an estimated 800,000 tonnes of rubber in 2025, making it Africa’s largest producer and accounting for approximately five percent of global output. The bank argues that elevated prices and renewed interest from international buyers create a strategic opening for African producers to industrialize the rubber value chain, where margins rise sharply in processing, manufacturing and branded finished goods.

Cotton markets remain softer, with prices approximately nine percent lower year to date. This reflects production that exceeds consumption and a build up in global stocks, now estimated at about 76 million bales. Global cotton lint production is currently estimated at approximately 119.8 million bales, broadly unchanged from the previous season and exceeding consumption by around 392,000 tonnes.

Global cotton trade also remained subdued in 2024/25, with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) estimating a four percent year on year decline to about 9.4 million tonnes. Trade dynamics continue to evolve, with Vietnam and Bangladesh now displacing China as the world’s largest cotton importers as Beijing increasingly relies on domestic reserves.

For African producers, Afreximbank underscores cotton’s long term strategic importance but stresses that meaningful gains will depend on expanding domestic ginning, spinning, fabric production and garment manufacturing. The bank’s analysis shows that value capture remains low at the farming and ginning stages but rises to high levels in fabric production and very high levels in garment manufacturing and branding.

The bulletin argues that by scaling value addition across wheat based foods, rubber products and cotton textiles, the continent can reduce vulnerability to global price swings and reposition itself within higher value segments of international trade. The bank emphasizes that value capture in raw commodity exports remains low to medium, while processing, manufacturing and branding generate significantly higher returns.

Afreximbank has reaffirmed its commitment to helping African economies capture greater value from commodities through initiatives like the Africa Commodities Initiative and the African Textile Renaissance Plan. These programs aim to enhance local processing in mining, energy and agro industrial sectors while promoting intra African trade.

The bank reported solid first half 2025 results, with on balance sheet and contingent items reaching US$42.5 billion, representing 6.0 percent growth. The bank’s liquidity ratio improved significantly to 22 percent from 13 percent, as cash and cash equivalents held amounted to US$8.3 billion.

Click to access commodity_bulletin_dec2025_2.pdf