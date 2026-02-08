Africa Must Demand Value Addition for Critical Minerals, Says Former SA Minister

African countries should refuse to export raw critical minerals without securing commitments for local value addition as global demand accelerates for the continent’s resources, according to Dr. Rob Davies, South Africa’s former minister of trade and industry.

Speaking on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Podcast, Dr. Davies warned that Africa risks remaining trapped at the bottom of global value chains if it continues supplying minerals such as cobalt and copper for clean energy technologies without building industrial capacity.

“If we are just going to be supplying raw materials into other countries’ manufacturing processes, we’re going to be located at the bottom of value chains. The developmental imperatives will not be realised,” Davies stated.

Dr. Davies, who now serves on the advisory council of the AfCFTA Secretariat, argued that the continental trade agreement should support coordinated industrialisation linked to the climate transition, including building regional value chains around minerals processing and green manufacturing.

He cautioned that the global shift to low carbon technologies could prove economically and socially damaging for Africa without stronger industrial capacity development.

“If we don’t move decisively into value added production as we move into this low carbon economy, this transition is going to be highly unjust to the people of Africa,” he said.

The former minister urged African governments to negotiate harder with global partners seeking access to mineral wealth. He emphasized that countries should insist on value addition and corresponding investments as conditions for mineral access.

“We’re no longer going to just offer you dirt out of the ground. We’re going to expect there to be a level of value addition and corresponding investments if you want access to our minerals,” Davies declared.

According to the African Energy Chamber’s State of African Energy 2026 Outlook released in January 2026, Africa holds abundant reserves of critical minerals including cobalt, lithium, copper and platinum group metals (PGMs) that are essential for renewable energy deployment and electric vehicle adoption.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) dominated global cobalt supply in 2024, with operations accounting for more than 50 percent of global output. Africa also produced 124,230 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2024, primarily from hard rock deposits in Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia, South Africa, Ghana and the DRC.

Global demand for critical minerals could increase fivefold by 2035 compared to 2023 levels, driven by solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Dr. Davies emphasized that Africa must develop regional value chains where different production stages are distributed across multiple countries to ensure broader participation. He noted that few countries can build entire industrial chains independently.

The advisory council member warned that coordination remains essential to prevent African countries from undercutting each other in negotiations with global buyers and manufacturers.

He argued that the AfCFTA’s investment protocol provides a framework better suited to current conditions than older investment protection models because it recognizes governments’ right to regulate and includes obligations tied to sustainability and development.

Dr. Davies also cautioned that Africa’s young population, often cited as a long term advantage, could face job losses if the continent fails to play an active role in developing and deploying artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

“If we let it passively pass us by, it’s probably going to be a net negative to us,” he said.

He was appointed to the 14 member AfCFTA Trade and Industrial Development Advisory Council inaugurated in February 2022 to provide counsel on trade integration and transformative industrialisation.

Dr. Davies served as South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry from 2009 to 2019 and represented the country in World Trade Organization negotiations. He holds a doctorate in political studies from the University of Sussex, a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Southampton, and an honours degree in economics from Rhodes University.