Africa Must Build Strong Homegrown Institutions Says Kaberuka

Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Donald Kaberuka called for Africa to strengthen and integrate its financial and governance institutions to safeguard the continent’s future in a rapidly fragmenting global order during the 9th Babacar Ndiaye Lecture held in Washington DC on November 6, 2025.

Delivering the lecture on the sidelines of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings, Kaberuka warned that the world is not waiting for Africa, therefore Africa must not wait for the world, urging African nations to take ownership of their development agenda through resilient, homegrown institutions.

Reflecting on global power shifts, Kaberuka identified five trends reshaping the global economy: the return of mercantilism, rising narrow national interests, the end of the aid era, weakened global institutions, and the erosion of multilateralism. For Africa, that means turning inward while leading the charge for a renewed global architecture.

Kaberuka stated that strong nations are built on strong homegrown institutions, not on borrowed ideas or conditional generosity. He emphasized that Africa can no longer rely on post war institutions that were never designed to address Africa’s challenges.

The former AfDB chief emphasized that Africa’s development requires an ecosystem approach, where institutions across sectors including finance, trade, peace and security, health, and governance operate in coordinated harmony rather than isolation. He stated that like an orchestra, African financial institutions on their own will not get to the end point, urging that they have to be part of an ecosystem and operate together in a symphony.

Kaberuka commended the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) for exemplifying this model through its support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the regional economic communities and other initiatives and institutions of the continent.

Kaberuka, who is also Chairman and Managing Partner of SouthBridge, a financial advisory and investment firm, argued that Africa must lead in reshaping global governance to reflect 21st century realities and replace the post World War II institutions such as the Bretton Woods system which were primarily designed for the reconstruction of Europe and Japan rather than the needs of emerging African economies.

He stressed that as the world moves from globalization to fragmentation, Africa’s ability to define and defend its interests will depend on the strength, coordination, and legitimacy of its own institutions. Pointing to over $1.1 trillion held by African pension and sovereign wealth funds, he called for new models to mobilize and connect this capital with global investment flows, stating it is not only about mobilizing African capital but about defining how that capital is deployed for Africa, by Africa.

Dr George Elombi, Executive Vice President for Corporate Governance and Legal Services and incoming President of Afreximbank, called for urgent action to strengthen Africa’s financial sovereignty through the completion of the continent’s financial architecture. Elombi said the time has come to move decisively toward the establishment of the African Monetary Fund and the African Central Bank as full operational pillars of sovereignty.

He outlined several imperatives for African financial institutions going forward, including mobilising domestic capital by deepening investment in African assets, ensuring regulatory clarity to uphold investor confidence, fully operationalising the AfCFTA, expanding counter cyclical capacity, and encouraging collaboration with the African diaspora to boost investment and co create solutions.

Elombi, who took over as the 4th President of the pan African Multilateral Development Bank following his selection by the board at the general shareholders meeting in June, reaffirmed Afreximbank’s preferred creditor status as an essential safeguard for Africa’s ability to finance its own development.

Cautioning against narratives that question the credibility of African institutions, he noted that such criticism often arises not because institutions fail, but because they succeed. Afreximbank has disbursed over $155 billion in the past decade, including $18.7 billion in 2024 alone. Elombi stated these are not just numbers but represent jobs, freedom, and hope, serving as living proof of what Africa can accomplish when trust is matched by capacity.

Elombi argued that the real challenge facing the continent is not risk but perception, stating that Africa is not merely bankable but dependable. He paid tribute to Dr Babacar Ndiaye, the fifth president of the AfDB and one of the founders of Afreximbank, describing him as a man whose vision turned words into action.

Ndiaye believed that Africa’s progress depended on institutions built, financed, and led by Africans, a conviction that gave rise to Afreximbank, Shelter Afrique Development Bank, and the African Business Roundtable. Elombi stated that Ndiaye understood that true independence means having the capacity to stand on one’s own and to shape one’s own future, no matter how the world changes.

During a fireside chat jointly moderated by Anver Versi, editor of New African magazine, and Omar Ben Yedder, Group Publisher and Managing Director of IC Publications, Dr Misheck Mutize, Lead Expert on Country Support on Rating Agencies for the Africa Union, stressed the importance of preserving the preferred creditor status of Africa’s development finance institutions.

Mutize explained that preferred creditor status is a long standing principle enjoyed by traditional multilaterals like the IMF and World Bank which allows such institutions to lend counter cyclically, continuing to support economies even in times of crisis. For Africa’s regional and continental financial institutions, this principle is not a privilege but a right embedded in their founding treaties.

Mutize cautioned that the validity of preferred creditor status for African multilaterals has come under increasing scrutiny from international credit rating agencies, especially following sovereign defaults on the continent. He rejected the notion that African development banks must offer concessional loans to qualify for preferred creditor status, arguing instead that these institutions perform a unique public mission blending developmental purpose with financial sustainability.

Professor Lisa Sachs, Director of the Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment, advocated for reforms to the global financial system, which she described as completely perverse and fundamentally broken. She stressed that Africa’s development requires long term, affordable finance, currently constrained by a global risk assessment framework that misrepresents Africa’s creditworthiness and growth potential.

Sachs noted the contradiction that the IMF acknowledges Africa as the fastest growing region in the world yet advises African governments not to borrow and invest, demonstrating how broken the system is. She stated that new international partners in Asia and the Global South, who recognise Africa’s promise and are willing to build equitable financial partnerships, offer a hopeful alternative for the continent.

Professor Kako Nubukpo, formerly Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Management at the University of Lome, stressed that shifting global perceptions of Africa’s risk must begin with Africans themselves, calling for stronger governance and transparency to rebuild confidence. He warned against a dangerous discourse that seems to prioritise mediocrity.

Nubukpo emphasized the need for genuine financial sovereignty, noting that one cannot ask permission from the financial market to build a hospital. True independence, he argued, will come only when African leaders show vision, the ability to lead, and the courage to evaluate their actions.

This year’s Babacar Ndiaye Lecture was the 9th in the series held in honour of the late Ndiaye, who was the driving spirit behind the establishment of Afreximbank and other key pan African institutions. It was held under the theme Leveraging Global Africa’s Capital for Development: The Imperative for Stronger African Financial Institutions amid Geo economic Shifts and was attended by policy makers and business leaders from the continent and the United States.

Afreximbank is a Pan African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra and extra African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa.

At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over $40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to $7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (A), Moody’s (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Company Limited (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (A minus) and Fitch (BBB minus).