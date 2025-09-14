Africa Launches US$3.35M Initiative to Breed Low-Methane Cattle

The International Livestock Research Institute has launched a three-year, $3.35 million program to develop cattle breeds that produce significantly lower methane emissions across five African countries.

The initiative, announced September 11 in Nairobi, aims to reduce livestock greenhouse gas output while improving productivity for millions of smallholder farmers.

Supported by the Bezos Earth Fund and Global Methane Hub, the project targets indigenous cattle breeds in Kenya, Ethiopia, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Benin. Scientists will use advanced genetic tools and laser detection technology to identify naturally low-emitting animals and integrate these traits into national breeding programs.

African livestock currently account for 18% of global methane emissions from animals, with cattle responsible for 70% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s livestock emissions. Without intervention, these emissions could triple by 2050, making the continent a critical focus for climate mitigation efforts targeting the agriculture sector.

Raphael Mrode, ILRI’s principal investigator overseeing the project, emphasized the initiative’s dual approach of combining advanced genetics with traditional African farming knowledge. The program will measure methane output from 3,000 cows using mobile applications and sophisticated laser detectors while analyzing microbial communities in over 1,000 tropical cattle.

Andy Jarvis from the Bezos Earth Fund described methane reduction from cattle as one of the most elegant climate solutions available. The approach builds on age-old selection practices to identify and promote naturally low-emitting animals, potentially locking in climate benefits for multiple generations of livestock.

The initiative expects to achieve a 12% reduction in livestock methane emissions over 20 years through annual 0.6% direct methane cuts at the population level. Scientists project productivity improvements will reduce methane production per kilogram of milk by approximately 20-25% over five years.

Research teams will profile microbial communities in cattle digestive systems to understand connections between microbes, productivity, and emission levels. This biological approach offers insights into breeding animals that require fewer resources while producing less greenhouse gas under challenging African climate conditions.

Regional collaboration involves partnerships with the Agricultural Research Council in South Africa, French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development, and universities in Burkina Faso and Benin. Industry partnerships with organizations including URUS and GENUS will facilitate dissemination through breeding centers and farmer networks.

The program addresses climate adaptation alongside emission reduction by developing cattle better equipped to withstand heat stress and resource constraints. Climate-smart breeding practices will be embedded into existing national breeding programs, ensuring sustainable integration with current agricultural systems.

Expected outcomes include publicly available genomic data supporting widespread, low-cost breeding improvements and increased access to productive, climate-resilient livestock for smallholders, particularly women and youth farmers. The initiative represents alignment between livestock research priorities and international climate action commitments.

ILRI will coordinate the Africa-wide effort from headquarters in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, leveraging the institute’s position as the only organization with a global livestock research mandate within the CGIAR agricultural research partnership.