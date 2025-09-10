Africa Launches First Monthly Cybersecurity Subscription Service

Ghana-based Virtual Infosec Africa has launched the continent’s first monthly subscription-based cybersecurity service, partnering with global firm Exabeam to make enterprise-grade digital security accessible to small and medium-sized businesses across Africa.

The Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) service addresses a critical gap in Africa’s cybersecurity landscape, where organizations face mounting cyber threats but often lack resources for comprehensive protection systems. Virtual Infosec Africa (VIA) and Exabeam launched the initiative to transform how Ghanaian businesses, government agencies, and utilities protect their digital infrastructure.

The timing reflects urgent security needs across the continent. Africa recorded the highest average number of cyberattacks per organization globally in Q1 2025, with 3,286 attacks per week according to Check Point Software Technologies. Ghana and other African nations have seen increasing attacks targeting critical sectors including energy, finance, telecommunications, and public services.

INTERPOL’s 2024 African Cyberthreat Assessment revealed that nearly one in five successful breaches resulted in disruption of core business operations, highlighting the severe impact of cybersecurity incidents on organizational continuity.

Emmanuel Asiedu Sekyere, CEO and founder of Virtual Infosec Africa, described the subscription model as a breakthrough for SMEs that have long been exposed to threats without adequate defensive capabilities. The service allows organizations to access the same technology used by global corporations while spreading costs over manageable monthly payments.

VIA has established partnerships with academic institutions, offering free access to EC-Council examination vouchers and LogRhythm NextGen SIEM training to students, demonstrating commitment to building local cybersecurity capacity.

The service operates from VIA’s managed security facility at the National Information Technologies Agency (NITA) in Accra, powered by Exabeam’s artificial intelligence-driven platform for real-time threat detection and response. The solution is tailored to local industry needs and includes pre-financing options to ease adoption.

Virtual Infosec Africa previously built Bank of Ghana’s state-of-the-art Financial Intelligence Cyber Security Operations Centre (FICSOC), establishing credentials in critical infrastructure protection and demonstrating capabilities in managing enterprise-level security operations.

The monthly subscription model removes traditional barriers that have prevented smaller organizations from implementing robust cybersecurity measures. Rather than requiring substantial upfront capital investments, businesses can immediately benefit from AI-driven threat detection, monitoring, and compliance tools.

Beyond individual business benefits, the initiative carries significant national security implications as Ghana continues digitalizing public services and expanding its digital economy. Affordable access to advanced cybersecurity tools could help prevent large-scale disruptions, data breaches, and financial losses across critical infrastructure.

The service supports long-term business sustainability by reducing cyber incident risks, protecting customer trust, maintaining operational continuity, and avoiding costly recovery efforts. For startups and growing enterprises, comprehensive cybersecurity protection could determine survival versus collapse when facing cyberattacks.

Ghana’s embrace of digital transformation makes VIA and Exabeam’s subscription service particularly timely, offering a practical solution to one of the most pressing challenges in the digital age. The model could serve as a template for expanding affordable cybersecurity access across other African markets.

Virtual InfoSec Africa Limited is a fully owned Ghanaian company providing comprehensive cyber security solutions through IT security consulting, cutting edge security solutions, assessments services, compliance and audits, positioning it to understand local market needs and regulatory requirements.

The partnership with Exabeam brings world-class cybersecurity technology to the African market through a locally managed service delivery model. This approach combines global expertise with local knowledge and support capabilities.

As cybercriminals increasingly target African organizations with sophisticated attack methods, the subscription service provides immediate access to advanced defensive capabilities without requiring extensive internal cybersecurity expertise or infrastructure investments.

The launch represents a significant milestone in Africa’s cybersecurity development, potentially catalyzing broader adoption of advanced security measures across the continent’s growing digital economy.