Africa Launches Continent-Wide AI Hackathon to Challenge Tech Dependence

African developers across 40 cities will compete to embed local languages and cultural contexts into artificial intelligence infrastructure, marking the continent’s latest push for digital sovereignty.

The Cortex Hub launched the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Hackathon Africa 2025 on September 15, an eight-week competition designed to reduce Africa’s dependence on foreign AI systems by building locally relevant solutions.

The initiative comes as African leaders adopted a landmark AI Declaration in April 2025, representing the most ambitious unified AI policy framework endorsed by all 54 African states. The hackathon directly supports continental efforts to ensure Africa shapes rather than merely consumes global AI development.

Model Context Protocol creates standardized connections between AI models and data sources, similar to how USB-C ports enable universal device compatibility. Participants will build servers that allow AI systems to access African legal frameworks, agricultural data, and indigenous knowledge systems in local languages.

The competition spans regions from Morocco to South Africa, with participants tackling challenges in telecommunications, financial technology, agriculture, logistics, and public services. Local hubs will provide mentorship, technical resources, and collaboration opportunities across major cities including Lagos, Nairobi, Cape Town, and Cairo.

Andile Ngcaba, patron of The Cortex Hub, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative. “The Model Context Protocol is Africa’s opportunity to move from being consumers of AI to creators of the standards that govern it,” he said.

The push for AI sovereignty reflects broader continental concerns about technological dependence. Africa hosts the world’s fastest-growing digital population but risks becoming a passive consumer in a digital world it helps build, according to recent policy analysis.

Winners will receive prizes totaling $9,500, with the grand prize of $5,000 awarded for the best overall solution. Additional recognition includes presentation opportunities at AfricaCom, one of Africa’s largest technology conferences, providing access to investors and industry leaders.

Major technology companies including TESPOK, Seacom, Mauritius Telecom, and Datacentrix are supporting the initiative, reflecting industry recognition of Africa’s growing importance in global AI development.

Ahmed Mohamed, Group CEO of Datacentrix, described the hackathon as practical progress toward ethical AI development. “By coding MCP servers for your towns, you are not just writing software – you are inscribing African contexts into the very fabric of AI’s evolution,” he stated.

The competition culminates in a continental showcase in Cape Town on November 11-12, where finalists will present solutions to a panel of international investors, incubators, and technology leaders.

The initiative addresses growing infrastructure needs as Africa’s data center capacity expands rapidly, with South Africa hosting 56 facilities, Kenya 19, and Nigeria 17 across a continental total of 223 centers in 38 countries.

The hackathon represents a shift from previous technology adoption models toward sovereign innovation. African leaders recently declared the start of a “Decade of Intelligence” for the continent, emphasizing digital sovereignty and inclusive innovation.

Participants can register through The Cortex Hub’s platform, with the organization providing starter code repositories and comprehensive MCP documentation to support development efforts.

The East London-based Cortex Hub has supported African innovators for over a decade through programs in telecommunications, cloud computing, and software development, operating as a recognized Public Benefit Organization.

Success in embedding African contexts into AI infrastructure could influence how other developing regions approach technological sovereignty, potentially creating new models for inclusive AI development beyond traditional Western frameworks.