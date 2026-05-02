Africa Is Capital-Trapped, Not Capital-Poor, Nairobi Summit Declares

The inaugural Africa We Build Summit has concluded in Nairobi with a clear political mandate: African governments will no longer treat infrastructure development as a long-term aspiration but as an immediate economic necessity, backed by domestic capital that the continent already holds but has consistently failed to deploy.

The two-day summit, held on April 23 and 24 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, was hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in partnership with the Government of Kenya under the theme “Infrastructure as the Engine of Industrialisation.” It brought together heads of state, institutional investors, development finance institutions, and industry leaders to advance bankable projects across energy, transport, and industrial sectors.

AFC President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu framed the continent’s financing challenge in terms that cut through familiar narratives. “Africa is not capital-poor; it is capital-trapped,” he said, arguing that the task is to channel the continent’s existing wealth, estimated at over $4 trillion in domestic capital pools across pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and local banks, into infrastructure and industry at scale.

Kenya’s President William Samoei Ruto delivered the summit’s keynote address, calling for the dismantling of economic fragmentation that he argued continues to suppress industrial growth across Africa. Ruto highlighted the importance of connecting complementary national endowments through roads, rail, ports, and electricity grids to allow raw materials and intermediate goods to move freely across borders. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who attended the summit, echoed that message, urging African nations to stop exporting unprocessed commodities and instead build the industrial capacity to add value domestically.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, also present at the summit, pledged investment in a refinery project at Tanzania’s Tanga port, modelled on his existing facility in Lagos, with a pipeline connection to Mombasa. The announcement illustrated the kind of private sector commitment organisers sought to catalyse through the event.

A centrepiece of the summit was the launch of the State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2026, described as the most comprehensive assessment to date of the continent’s investment landscape, covering capital flows, infrastructure gaps, and priority project pipelines. The report identified integrated infrastructure systems linking energy, transport, industry, and digital networks as the single largest opportunity for capital deployment across the continent, while noting that official development assistance to Africa has fallen steadily since 2020, making domestic mobilisation no longer optional.

The summit concluded with commitments from participating governments to align national policy frameworks with regional infrastructure corridors, shifting the continent’s development model from reliance on foreign capital toward self-financed industrial transformation.