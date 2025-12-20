Africa Investment Network Urges Ghana to Remove Investment Barriers

The founder and chief executive officer of the Africa Investment Network has urged policy makers to remove barriers that discourage investment in Ghana, warning the country risks losing capital to competitors like Kenya and South Africa.

Jane Reindorf made the appeal during the two day Global Africa Summit held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra from December 11 to 12. She explained that although Ghana shows visible development, a more supportive environment would help attract and retain investors, especially those from the diaspora.

Reindorf noted that investors mainly look for places where their capital can grow and make meaningful impact. According to Reindorf, “A diaspora investor with about US$200 million could easily choose Kenya or South Africa if Ghana failed to create a favourable environment.”

The Global Africa Summit is an initiative of the Africa Investment Network designed to unite Africa and its global diaspora under a shared vision of economic collaboration and sustainable development. The summit provides a platform for governments, investors, policy makers and industry leaders to discuss opportunities that can accelerate growth across the continent.

Held in major cities across the world, the summit focuses on promoting trade, investment, innovation and entrepreneurship. It also highlights the critical role of diaspora capital and partnerships in unlocking Africa’s potential in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, agriculture, finance, tourism and the creative economy.

Reindorf shared that the second day of the summit would include reflections on the event and discussions on investment opportunities in Africa’s sixth region, the diaspora. She added that entrepreneurs would present bankable projects to both in person and virtual investors as part of efforts to link ideas with funding.

The AIN founder emphasized that government must work to keep investment coming into Ghana instead of losing it to other countries. She observed that people in the diaspora come to Ghana through different experiences and journeys, and a friendly business climate would help sustain their interest.

Reindorf highlighted that African Americans, Brazilians and Caribbean communities form a strong base of potential investors. She said the Africa Investment Network hopes to engage these groups and direct their interest toward Ghana by building the right platform.

She expressed appreciation for the support of the network’s investment partner John Morris, describing the entrepreneur presentation session as the moment when the magic happens. The summit aims to create tangible connections between diaspora capital and viable projects across Ghana’s economy.

Industry observers note that Ghana faces growing competition for diaspora investment as other African countries improve their investment climates and actively court overseas capital. Creating streamlined processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and offering competitive incentives have become critical factors in attracting and retaining foreign direct investment.

The summit reflects broader efforts to tap into the estimated trillions of dollars in diaspora wealth and redirect it toward sustainable development projects in Africa. Advocates argue that diaspora investors bring not only capital but also expertise, networks and a personal commitment to Africa’s success.