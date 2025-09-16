Africa Internet Summit 2025 to Build a Resilient Internet for a Digital Africa

The African Network Operators Group (AfNOG), in partnership with the National Communications Authority of Ghana and Ghana Dot Com Ltd, is set to host the Africa Internet Summit 2025 (AIS’25), slated for September 29 to October 3, 2025, at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, Accra.

The hybrid event will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations.

The summit, which is themed: “A Resilient Internet Ecosystem for an Innovative Digital Africa,” AIS’25 will focus on strengthening the continent’s internet infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The week-long event will feature workshops, tutorials, technical sessions, conference presentations, and collaborative forums. Discussions will cover internet resilience, cybersecurity, IPv6 adoption, interconnection, and digital policy. Stakeholders from academia, government, industry, civil society, and technical communities are expected to participate.

Since its inception in The Gambia in 2012, the Africa Internet Summit has grown into the continent’s leading multistakeholder ICT platform, drawing participation from technical organizations such as AFRINIC, AfREN, ISOC, AfriCANN, AfricaCERT, AfTLD, and AfriREGISTRAR.

According to the organizers say this year’s edition comes at a crucial time as Africa faces increasing digital threats and infrastructure challenges. The summit will also highlight issues such as data protection, alignment with the Malabo Convention, decentralized infrastructure, and policy coherence.

Capacity building will also be central to the agenda, with AfNOG and AFRINIC offering hands-on tutorials and training on IPv6 deployment, DNSSEC, RPKI, and internet performance measurement.

In line with its hybrid format, AIS’25 will combine in-person sessions with virtual participation, ensuring inclusion for professionals across Africa who face travel and resource constraints.

“As Africa charts its digital course, AIS’25 stands as a catalyst for resilience, innovation, and inclusive internet development uniting thought leaders and changemakers across the continent,” said Prof. Nii Quaynor, Convener of AfNOG. Registration for both in-person and virtual participation is open at internetsummit.africa