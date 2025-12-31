Africa in Review 2025—Imperialism and Neo-Colonialism at the Root of Disunity

From the Moroccan unrest over AFCON to the military conflict in Sudan and the rebel insurgencies in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Africa faces ongoing balkanization hampering unity and development

Political Review

During 2025, unrest erupted in the Kingdom of Morocco prompting mass demonstrations and rebellions.

These manifestations were quickly labelled as Gen Z protests as a similar series of protests in the Southern African Indian Ocean state of Madagascar which resulted in a military coup.

In Morocco, one of the few monarchies remaining on the African continent, the governing administration was able to remain intact. However, the mass marches and clashes with the authorities could not be ignored on an international level.

One of the points of contention among the demonstrators against the state was the opposition to the enormous resources which were utilized for the hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the leading teams in Soccer come to compete. Protesters carried signs calling for more spending on education, jobs, healthcare and other human needs while not prioritizing sports and tourism.

When the demonstrations erupted in late September and early October, the youth-led protests were met with violent repression from the state. Many were arrested, beaten and tortured, creating a sense of fear among the population.

According to a report leading up to the AFCON events published by the Guardian, it says:

“Three protesters were shot and killed, allegedly by security forces, at a protest on 1 October in the town of Lqliâa, near the popular Atlantic tourist hotspot of Agadir. A further 14 protesters were injured, including children as young as 12 left with firearm wounds. The authorities claim a group of protesters stormed the local police station, to which officers responded. So far, more than 2,400 people are being prosecuted in connection with the protests, and dozens who took part in a non-violent demonstration have been charged with acts of violence, according to Amnesty International. Dozens had already received prison sentences, some of up to 15 years, said AMDH, which denounced the absence of lawyers during hearings, insufficient investigations and the lack of presumption of innocence. It said hundreds more, including children, remained in detention.” (https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2025/dec/18/morocco-genz212-protests-police-mass-arrests-beatings-detentions-rights)

Yet, the efforts to rebuild Morocco as a continental player continues to run into difficulties. Another issue is the failure of the monarchy to hold a referendum on the future of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in the Western Sahara.

Since the declaration of a ceasefire in 1999, the Moroccan government has not held the internationally supervised United Nations supervised elections. Morocco had left the Organization of African Unity (OAU) later known as the African Union for several decades from 1984 until early 2017.

The departure of the monarchy was carried out because the continental body voted to recognize the SADR as a member-state. After seeking to undermine the OAU-AU decisions through the enhancement of relations between the monarchy and individual African states, the AU voted to readmit Morocco as a full member.

Nonetheless, states such as neighboring Algeria as well as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc strongly objected to the readmission of Morocco since the AU has always maintained the right of self-determination for all former colonies on the continent. The Western Sahara was colonized by Spain and after it relinquished its purported authority over the area, it was ceded to Morocco and Mauritania during the mid-1970s.

By the late 1970s, Mauritania abandoned any territorial claims to the Western Sahara therefore leaving the Kingdom of Morocco in charge up until this period. Until a referendum is held on the future of the SADR, then the mandate of the AU Peace and Security Council will not be met.

Nonetheless, these are the contradictions in principle and practice which continue to hamper the implementation of the AU charter designed to foster political, economic and cultural unity across the continent. These imperatives of unity are prerequisites for qualitative development and genuine sovereignty.

Sudanese Military Fratricidal War Leaves the Struggle for Democracy Frozen

Seven years ago, mass demonstrations erupted in the Republic of Sudan over the sharp rise in commodity prices. Between December 2018 and April 2019, the demands of the demonstrators went from calls for lower prices to the resignation of then President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

In April, al-Bashir was overthrown by his military counterparts inside the country. The military was thinking that the removal and detention of al-Bashir would halt the quest for a revolutionary democratic transition in Sudan. However, the youth-led demonstrations continued throughout the country well into June when a crackdown was launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Hundreds of activists and innocent persons were injured and killed during June 2019. Efforts to structure a functional transitional process ultimately failed despite the involvement of the AU, the Inter-Governmental Regional Authority (IGAD), the United Nations as well as the imperialist states such as the U.S. and Britain.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been accused of funding and supplying the RSF which has taken control of the Darfur region of the country. Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and refugees continue to grow at a rapid level.

Lt.-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of the Transitional Council has appointed a civilian cabinet which is seeking to bring some stability to the country. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt are supporting al-Burhan and the SAF as they attempt to take control of the areas now under the control of the RSF.

Despite the identification of the UAE as major culprits in funding the RSF and its atrocities being committed against civilians, the war continues daily. There must be another major push by the Peace and Security Council of the AU to reignite talks to resolve the current impasse.

During the visit of the Saudi monarchy to the U.S. during 2025, the administration of President Donald Trump said it would work towards resolving the war in Sudan. This pledge does not acknowledge the role of U.S. imperialism in the destabilization of Sudan over the last two decades. Under successive U.S. administrations, there have been efforts to take control of the political trajectory inside the country.

From the destabilization of the previous government of President al-Bashir to the forcing of the former Interim Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in 2020 to pledge to violate the Sudanese Constitution by recognizing the State of Israel, the U.S. has sought to dominate this oil-rich state. Sudan prior to the partition of the country in 2011 represented the largest geographic nation-state in Africa. The creation of the Republic of South Sudan at the aegis of Washington, London and Tel Aviv has not stabilized either state or the region.

It will be up to the AU and its member-states to resolve these issues of war and peace. Imperialism can only thrive amid the disunity and fratricidal conflicts among the people themselves.

DRC and the Lies of Imperialist “Peacemakers”

Since the second coming of the Trump administration there have been many false promises of peace negotiations and settlements around the world. Trump said prior to coming into office that he could end the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine within 24 hours.

However, after nearly a year in office, the war raged on without slowing down. In addition to Ukraine, there are weekly massacres of fishermen off the coast of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The attacks on Venezuela through the mass killing of fishermen and the seizure of oil tankers, are being carried out under the guise of preventing narcotics from entering the U.S.

The reality of the situation is that there are almost no narcotics being sent into the U.S. from Venezuela. What matters most to imperialism is the largest deposits of hydrocarbons present in Venezuela. Moreover, the government over the last quarter-century has been committed to socialist transformation and has worked closely with the Republic of Cuba.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), one of the richest states in the world regarding its strategic minerals and metals, the administration has orchestrated several signings of “peace accords” between the State of Rwanda and the DRC over the funding and arming of the M23 rebel grouping. Yet, the M23 rebels and Rwanda remain a serious problem in the eastern DRC. Here again, the continent needs African solutions to African problems.

Until the Peace and Security Council of the AU can build an effective mechanism for the stabilization of internal and regional conflicts the crises of governance will not be resolved. Pan-Africanism cannot be realized absent of continental structures which guarantee peace, security and the well-being of the workers, farmers and youth.