Africa Hosts Virtual Dialogue with IPC Presidential Candidates

The African Paralympic Committee has organized a groundbreaking virtual engagement session with both candidates competing for the International Paralympic Committee presidency, marking Africa’s most direct involvement in global para-sport leadership selection.

The special dialogue, scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 14:00 GMT, will feature incumbent President Andrew Parsons of Brazil and challenger Bae Dong Hyun of South Korea presenting their visions to African National Paralympic Committees across the continent.

Each candidate will participate in separate 90-minute sessions, with Bae Dong Hyun addressing African leaders at 10:00 AM Accra time, followed by President Parsons at 12:00 PM local time. The structured format ensures equal opportunity for both candidates to engage directly with Africa’s para-sport decision-makers.

AfPC President Samson Deen emphasized the historic nature of this engagement, calling it “Africa’s moment to listen, engage, and assert our vision for the future of para-sport.” His statement reflects the continent’s growing influence within the global Paralympic movement and desire for meaningful participation in leadership selection processes.

The virtual format accommodates participation from all 54 African NPCs, enabling comprehensive continental representation that would be challenging through traditional in-person meetings. Technology barriers and geographical constraints have been addressed to maximize participation across diverse African nations.

Current IPC President Andrew Parsons, first elected in 2017 and re-elected unopposed in 2021, faces his first contested election since assuming leadership. The Brazilian leader has overseen significant Paralympic growth during his tenure, including successful navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Paralympic sport.

Challenger Bae Dong Hyun represents South Korea’s bid for IPC leadership, bringing Asian perspective to the presidential race. His candidacy creates the first competitive IPC presidential election since Parsons initially assumed office, offering African nations choice in their leadership preferences.

The dialogue format allows African NPCs to pose direct questions about candidates’ positions on development funding, technical support, and continental representation within IPC governance structures. These issues remain priorities for African para-sport advancement and international competitiveness.

African participation in this dialogue demonstrates the continent’s strategic approach to international sports diplomacy. The coordinated engagement ensures African voices influence the election outcome rather than passively accepting predetermined leadership choices.

The three-hour total duration accommodates detailed policy discussions, vision presentations, and comprehensive question-and-answer sessions. This extended format enables thorough evaluation of both candidates’ qualifications and commitment to African para-sport development.

The official IPC presidential election will occur during the governing board elections in Seoul, Republic of Korea, where global Paralympic stakeholders will vote on the organization’s future leadership direction.

AfPC’s initiative reflects broader African sports diplomacy trends, where continental federations increasingly assert collective influence in international governance decisions. This approach mirrors successful strategies employed by African football and athletics organizations in recent years.

The virtual dialogue represents unprecedented access for African para-sport leaders to directly engage presidential candidates before the election. Historically, such interactions occurred through formal conference settings with limited opportunity for detailed exchanges.

Both candidates recognize Africa’s growing importance within global Paralympic competition, with multiple African nations achieving breakthrough performances at recent Paralympic Games. This success translates into increased political influence within IPC decision-making processes.

The September 16 session will be recorded and distributed to NPCs unable to participate live, ensuring comprehensive continental access to both candidates’ messages and policy positions. This transparency supports informed decision-making by African Paralympic stakeholders.

Success of this dialogue may establish precedent for future IPC elections, potentially influencing how global Paralympic leadership engages with regional confederations during campaign periods. The model could expand to other continental Paralympic committees seeking similar direct access.

The timing strategically precedes the Seoul election, allowing African delegates time to digest candidates’ presentations and coordinate continental positions before the official voting process begins.